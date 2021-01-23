Central Illinois native was involved in Biden's inauguration: 'I felt so awestruck'

BLOOMINGTON — While millions watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden on television and online, one Normal Community West High School graduate took in the historic moment from the second deck of the U.S. Capitol.

Sgt. Christopher Wilson-Poston, a member of the Army Continental Color Guard, was among the service members standing above and behind Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they took their oaths of office.

Wilson-Poston carried, held and sometimes lifted an Army flag on a 10-foot, 6-inch pole. It weights 130 pounds — “a pretty tiring exercise,” he said, but an overall experience that he described as “very surreal.”

The 2016 graduate of Normal Community West High School was part of a nine-man color team who stood there for the entire ceremony.

“I know it might’ve been an hour on television, but it felt like 10 minutes in person because I felt so awestruck looking down and seeing all the former presidents and also members of Congress, then members of the cabinet,” Wilson-Poston said.