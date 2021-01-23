Central Illinois native was involved in Biden's inauguration: 'I felt so awestruck'

BLOOMINGTON — While millions watched the inauguration of President Joe Biden on television and online, one Normal Community West High School graduate took in the historic moment from the second deck of the U.S. Capitol.
Sgt. Christopher Wilson-Poston, a member of the Army Continental Color Guard, was among the service members standing above and behind Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they took their oaths of office.
Wilson-Poston carried, held and sometimes lifted an Army flag on a 10-foot, 6-inch pole. It weights 130 pounds — “a pretty tiring exercise,” he said, but an overall experience that he described as “very surreal.”
The 2016 graduate of Normal Community West High School was part of a nine-man color team who stood there for the entire ceremony.
“I know it might’ve been an hour on television, but it felt like 10 minutes in person because I felt so awestruck looking down and seeing all the former presidents and also members of Congress, then members of the cabinet,” Wilson-Poston said.
“It was just really amazing to actually be able to see these people in real life and everything and just knowing that these people were the people we elected to lead the country.”
Wilson-Poston joined the Army in January 2018 after spending a year and a half at Rockford University. He graduated basic training and has been based in Fort Myer in Virginia since May 2018.
“I joined the Army because I wanted to be a part of something else bigger than myself, also just to do a service for my country, and just to give back in any way I can,” Wilson-Poston said.
Shortly after he graduated basic training, he learned he would be going to Fort Myer. It was there that he heard about the Continental Color Guard.
“It really interested me, so I went to the tryout and I got selected,” he said.
Biden’s inauguration “was, of course, the biggest event I’ve had the honor of taking a part of,” but he’s also attended the swearing-in ceremonies for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, as well as other retirement ceremonies and ceremonies for NASA.
The Continental Color Guard is also present at the Super Bowl and many other performances and ceremonies.
