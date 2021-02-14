Central Illinois PGA raises $6,743 for Carle Center for Philanthropy

BLOOMINGTON — Jim Miller, PGA, golf professional at Bloomington Country Club, presented Shelleigh Birlingmair, vice president at Carle Center for Philanthropy, with a check for $6,743 on Feb. 10.

The money was raised through Birdies for Charity, a one-day fundraising event to support non-industry charitable organizations throughout the area. Illinois PGA professionals tee it up to play up to 90 holes in one day with the goal of making as many birdies as possible. Donors make a financial pledge per birdie to support each professional.

Since 2010, Illinois PGA professionals have raised $2.31 million for deserving children’s charities such as JDRF Illinois Chapter, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital and the Illinois PGA foundation.

The Central Illinois PGA chapter also hosts its own Birdies for Charity event, raising funds for OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and other deserving organizations. Since its inception in 2018, the Central Illinois PGA Chapter has raised $94,000.

