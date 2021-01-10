Central Illinois Powerball players dream of new houses, helping family and friends

“I would give my current home to a family that needs it, one that I have seen work hard and struggle without getting assistance because they didn’t want to take from those less unfortunate,” she said. “I would also pay their household bills for the first five years, giving them time to make a nest egg for themselves. Then I would take my mother, father and siblings and build a very efficient subdivision somewhere we can all agree to live. I would invest some money so my future family (great-grandchildren and on) can gain from the fortune. I would help others financially — they would have to be drug-free and working hard to make ends meet. I would also open a state-of-the-art home for individuals with developmental disabilities. Then when all that is taken care of I would go lay on a beach for the next 30 days at least and enjoy life.”