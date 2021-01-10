Central Illinois Powerball players dream of new houses, helping family and friends

BLOOMINGTON — A change of scenery is a popular sentiment from area residents hoping to get rich in Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, which was worth at least $470 million.
“I’m going to go live on an island,” said Tom Coe of Bloomington. “I will take my family and a few friends to serve as my work force and get away from COVID and Illinois.”
This Powerball jackpot began rolling Sept. 19. If won, it would be the 10th largest jackpot in the game’s history. The Powerball jackpot was one of two large jackpots available through the Illinois Lottery. Nobody hit Friday night’s $520 million Mega Millions jackpot, which means it’s growing to $600 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.
“I will definitely move,” said John Passan of Normal, talking of plans if he were to win either one. “I am going to buy a sports team, too. Maybe the St. Louis Cardinals.”
Brandi Boma of Champaign won’t move out of Illinois, but plans on a new home.
“I’ll buy a large amount of acres in the country and build little houses for my friends, who can live in them for free when they need,” she said. “Because times are tough, so we can party.”
Deanna Smith of Clinton wants to spread her good fortune around.
“First, give some to my church, and then pay off all my debt,” she said. “Second, get my dream home. Third, give my kids a trust fund, and fourth, help family and friends. Whatever is left, I would donate to local organizations and charities that mean a lot to me.”
Sherry Mears of Wapella would first pay off her and her family’s debt.
“I would give my current home to a family that needs it, one that I have seen work hard and struggle without getting assistance because they didn’t want to take from those less unfortunate,” she said. “I would also pay their household bills for the first five years, giving them time to make a nest egg for themselves. Then I would take my mother, father and siblings and build a very efficient subdivision somewhere we can all agree to live. I would invest some money so my future family (great-grandchildren and on) can gain from the fortune. I would help others financially — they would have to be drug-free and working hard to make ends meet. I would also open a state-of-the-art home for individuals with developmental disabilities. Then when all that is taken care of I would go lay on a beach for the next 30 days at least and enjoy life.”
Sue Ellen Anderson Whitlock of Kenney will think of family first if she wins.
“The first thing would be to pay off our home and the kids' homes,” she said. “Then, buy vehicles and set the grandkids and great-grandkids up for life.”
Powerball tickets are $2 per play. To play Powerball, players select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Players win by matching the five numbers (1 to 69) and the Powerball number (1 to 26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1 in 24.87.
Tickets can be purchased in-store, online and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. Powerball is played on Wednesday and Saturday.
