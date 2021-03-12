 Skip to main content
Central Illinois Regional Airport awarded more than $1.9 million in COVID relief funds
Central Illinois Regional Airport awarded more than $1.9 million in COVID relief funds

BLOOMINGTON — The Central Illinois Regional Airport has received more than $1.9 million in economic relief funds, according to a news release from Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, and Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

The Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation. CIRA has received $1,938,664, while the nearby Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield received $1,069,849. 

The funding, authorized by Congress in December, provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

