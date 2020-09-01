Central Illinois Regional Airport gets $1.6 million federal grant

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport was among nine Illinois airports receiving federal assistance for infrastructure and safety improvements.
The airport was awarded $1,637,172 through the Federal Aviation Administration to purchase snow removal equipment and to build an airport apron, Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement Tuesday.
The grant was part of more than $1.2 billion awarded to airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
"This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” she said.
Other Illinois airports awarded grants are:
- Scott Air Force Base/MidAmerica Airport, awarded $6,481,606 for expansion of its terminal building.
- Veteran's Airport of Southern Illinois, awarded $1,325,829 for snow removal equipment, installation of perimeter fencing and runway lights, and rehabilitation of lighting and airport apron.
- Quad City International Airport, awarded $2,897,860 for aircraft rescue, a firefighting vehicle and improvement to the terminal building.
- General Downing-Peoria International Airport, awarded $1,100,000 for expansion of the airport apron and strengthen a runway.
- Quincy Regional-Baldwin Field, awarded $1,111,111 for snow removal equipment and to rebuild a runway.
- Chicago/Rockford International Airport, awarded $400,000 to conduct a noise compatibility plan study.
- University of Illinois-Willard Airport, awarded $1,470,000 to install navigational aids and to rehabilitate a runway.
- State of Illinois awarded $9,083,331 for airport programs throughout the state.
