Central Illinois Regional Airport gets $1.6 million federal grant

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport was among nine Illinois airports receiving federal assistance for infrastructure and safety improvements.

The airport was awarded $1,637,172 through the Federal Aviation Administration to purchase snow removal equipment and to build an airport apron, Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement Tuesday.

The grant was part of more than $1.2 billion awarded to airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

"This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” she said.

Other Illinois airports awarded grants are: