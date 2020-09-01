 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Illinois Regional Airport gets $1.6 million federal grant
0 comments

Central Illinois Regional Airport gets $1.6 million federal grant

{{featured_button_text}}
CIRA file photo

A passenger prepared to leave Central Illinois Regional Airport on Feb. 11. The airport has been awarded $1.6 million through the Federal Aviation Administration. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois Regional Airport was among nine Illinois airports receiving federal assistance for infrastructure and safety improvements.

The airport was awarded $1,637,172 through the Federal Aviation Administration to purchase snow removal equipment and to build an airport apron, Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a statement Tuesday.

The grant was part of more than $1.2 billion awarded to airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

"This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” she said.

Other Illinois airports awarded grants are:

  • Scott Air Force Base/MidAmerica Airport, awarded $6,481,606 for expansion of its terminal building.
  • Veteran's Airport of Southern Illinois, awarded $1,325,829 for snow removal equipment, installation of perimeter fencing and runway lights, and rehabilitation of lighting and airport apron.
  • Quad City International Airport, awarded $2,897,860 for aircraft rescue, a firefighting vehicle and improvement to the terminal building.
  • General Downing-Peoria International Airport, awarded $1,100,000 for expansion of the airport apron and strengthen a runway.
  • Quincy Regional-Baldwin Field, awarded $1,111,111 for snow removal equipment and to rebuild a runway.
  • Chicago/Rockford International Airport, awarded $400,000 to conduct a noise compatibility plan study.
  • University of Illinois-Willard Airport, awarded $1,470,000 to install navigational aids and to rehabilitate a runway.
  • State of Illinois awarded $9,083,331 for airport programs throughout the state.

Allegiant to fly non-stop to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal bars and grills face new rules as virus spreads

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News