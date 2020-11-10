Central Illinois Regional Airport nonstop flight to Detroit sees favorable trends

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nationwide traffic for airports, as well as CIRA, has been down between 61-64% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Olson told The Pantagraph. For the month of October, airport traffic at CIRA was down 57% from the previous year, a slight improvement over previous months.

Flights have also been operating with 40% less capacity, meaning there were 40% fewer seats available as airlines reduced schedules, operated smaller aircrafts and pulled services due to the pandemic, said Olson.

“Our October loads performed much better than we expected for the month despite COIVD and significant flight reductions,” he said. "Overall for the month of October, I don’t know if we’re ever going to be satisfied, but we’re pleased.”

In other business, commissioners approved a $159,100 bid to ENTEC Services of Bartonville to replace the software and control centers of the new heating and air conditioning system for the airport terminal building.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

