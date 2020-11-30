Central Illinois Regional Airport receives perfect safety inspection

Airport safety and operations are evaluated on a Part 139 inspection. It is the eight perfect inspection the airport has received in 10 years, according to airport officials.

"The Bloomington Normal Airport Authority's ongoing attention to the highest level of safety and compliance standards on our airfield has never wavered, even with the new challenges of a public health crisis severely impacting the aviation industry," Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority Chairman Jay Allen said in a statement Monday. "This positive review by the FAA further demonstrates the Airport Authority's commitment to our responsibilities as part of our nation's critical transportation infrastructure."