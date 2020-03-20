Central Illinois Restaurant Guide: Delivery, drive-thru and curbside services
0 comments

Central Illinois Restaurant Guide: Delivery, drive-thru and curbside services

  • 0
Central Illinois Restaurant Guide

While the state has barred dining in at restaurants and bars, many are offering delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup service. The Pantagraph asked restaurants to send us their information so you can see who's offering what. 

Want to add your business? Click here. 

BLOOMINGTON

Sweet Temptations

2303 E. Washington St., Bloomington

309-212-2637

Delivery and curbside. Place orders and make payments by phone

Tony’s Tacos

105 W. Front St., Bloomington

309-829-8226

Delivery and curbside. Place order and make payment by phone.

tonystacosbn.com, Facebook

Dairy Queen

1718 S. Main St., Bloomington

309-827-6432

Drive-thru, delivery through Door Dash and Uber

Rosie’s Pub

106 E. Front St., Bloomington

309-827-7019

Delivery and curbside

Rosiespubbn.com, Facebook

Joe’s Pub

3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington

309-808-0744

Curbside, online ordering

www.joesbn.com

Dairy Queen

411 Veterans Parkway, Bloomington

309-662-4446

Drive-thru, delivery through Door Dash, mobile ordering through DQ app

Jimmy John’s

Multiple locations throughout Bloomington

Delivery, drive-thru, curbside

jimmyjohns.com

Avanti’s Italian Restaurant

3302 E. Empire, Bloomington

309-662-4436

Delivery and curbside

avantisnormal.com

Grand Café

2205 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington

309-828-0324

Delivery, curbside, drive-thru

Facebook

Arby’s

1240 Empire, Bloomington

309-829-2941

Drive-thru, delivery through Door Dash

arbys.com

Parkview Inn

1003 S. Morris, Bloomington

309-827-2468

Curbside with limited menu

parkviewinnbloomington.com, Facebook

Reality Bites/El Roys

414 N. Main St., Bloomington

309-828-1300

Curbside and delivery

Facebook

Ephesus Restaurant

1406 E. Empire St., Bloomington

309-585-0415

Delivery and curbside

www.ephesusrestaurant.us/menu-1.html, Facebook

Hacienda Leon

407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington

309-319-2131

Delivery and curbside

haciendaleonil.com

Tony Roma’s

1607 Jumer Dr., Bloomington

309-662-2525

Pick up and delivery through Door Dash and Grub Hub

Facebook

Yumz Asian Cuisine

120 Krispy Kreme Dr., Bloomington

309-808-4302

Curbside or delivery, closed Mondays

yumzasiancuisine.com, Facebook

Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano

1501 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington

309-661-8322

Delivery and curbside, order online or by phone

biaggis.com

Firehouse Subs

1407 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington

309-808-1183

Takeout and delivery through Door Dash and delivery

firehousesubs.com

Garden of Paradise

1412 E. Empire, Bloomington

309-585-0255

Curbside, call to order

Facebook

Click here for menu

Ancho & Agave

3006 E. Empire St., Bloomington

309-445-6620

Curbside for phone-in orders

anchoandagave.com

Scout’s Downtown Café

113 N. Center St., Bloomington

309-820-1200

Curbside and delivery through Grub Hub

Janet’s Cakes

504 Guido Circle, Bloomington

309-664-0684

Delivery, curbside and carry-out

Check Facebook for daily menu

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2401 E. Empire St., Bloomington

309-662-6637

Delivery and curbside

moes.com

Braize

1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington

309-262-2270

Delivery and curbside, Tuesday-Sunday

www.braizefood.com

Longhorn Smokehouse

5 Currency Drive, Bloomington

309-661-0433

Drive-thru and curbside, Monday-Saturday

longhornsmokehouse.com, Facebook

Poblano Burritos

108 W. Washington St., Bloomington

309-585-1956

Curbside and delivery through Door Dash (preferred) or Grubhub and UberEats

Olive Garden

1701 E. Empire St., Bloomington

309-663-7375

Curbside and delivery

www.olivegarden.com

A to Z's Catering and Parties

1002 N. Linden Ave., Bloomington

309-622-3266

Delivery, drive-thru and carry out

Facebook

Tony’s Diner

1917 S. Main St., Bloomington

309-808-2324

Pick up

Click here for menu

Mugsy’s Pub

1310 N. Main St. Bloomington

309-827-2628

Delivery and curbside

www.mugsyspub.com

Noodles & Company

305 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington

309-661-6300

Delivery and curbside. Online or by phone ordering

www.noodles.com/menu/

Aroma Indian Restaurants

716 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington

309-808-0086

Delivery, curbside and carry out

aromabloomington.com, Facebook

Buffalo Wild Wings

3220 E. Empire, Bloomington

309-661-8027

Delivery and curbside. Online ordering.

www.buffalowildwings.com

JP's Wheel & Alehouse

409 Hershey, Bloomington

309-346-1642

Delivery and curbside

Facebook

Windy City Wieners

116 W. Washington, Bloomington

309-200-8164

Delivery and curbside

Windycitywieners.com

Papa John's Pizza

1407 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington

309-275-8120

Delivery and curbside

www.papajohns.com

NORMAL

Tony’s Tacos

304 N. Main St., Normal

309-585-1332

Curbside. Place orders and make payments by phone

tonystacosbn.com, Facebook

Chick-fil-A

101 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal

309-268-9500

Drive-thru and delivery

www.chick-fil-a.com/orderfood, Facebook

Emack & Bolio’s

107 E. Beaufort St., Normal

309-454-9375

Curbside and walk-up window

Facebook

Joe’s Station House Pizza

305 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal

309-452-5637

Delivery and curbside, online ordering

www.joesbn.com

Dairy Queen

1528 E. College Ave., Normal

309-454-5850

Drive-thru, delivery through Door Dash, mobile ordering through DQ app

Jimmy John’s

Multiple locations throughout Normal

Delivery, drive-thru, curbside

jimmyjohns.com

Avanti’s Italian Restaurant

407 S. Main St., Normal

309-452-4436

Delivery and curbside

avantisnormal.com

The Rock Restaurant

203 W. North St., Normal

309-451-4976

Delivery and pickup with online ordering

www.therockrestaurant.net, Facebook

Fort Jesse Café

1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal

309-808-4302

Curbside, delivery through Door Dash

ftjessecafe.com

Click here for menu

CoreLife Eatery

115 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal

309-808-8786

Online ordering for pick up, delivery for catering orders over $100 and regular delivery through Door Dash

CoreLifeEatery.com

Moe’s Southwest Grill

1730 Bradford lane, Normal

309-662-6637

Delivery and curbside

moes.com

Jason's Deli

321 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal

309-451-1564

Delivery, drive- thru and curbside. Online ordering

www.jasonsdeli.com

China Star of Normal

616 W. Raab Road, Normal

309-451-1888

Delivery and curbside

www.chinastarnormalil.com

Maggie Miley's Irish Pub

126 E. Beaufort St., Normal

309-807-4301

Curbside

www.maggiemileys.com/menu

Noodles & Company

609 S. Main St, Normal

309-454-9138

Delivery and curbside. Online or by phone ordering

www.noodles.com/menu/

Buffalo Wild Wings

603 S. Main St., Normal

309-808-4444

Delivery and curbside. Online ordering

www.buffalowildwings.com

Windy City Wieners

106 E. Beaufort, Normal

309-452-2900

Delivery and curbside

Windycitywieners.com

DOWNS

Gameday Grill

1 River Run Road, Downs

309-378-4382

Curbside and delivery to Downs, Heyworth and LeRoy

Facebook

CARLOCK

Carlock Family Restaurant

304 W. Washington St., Carlock

309-376-4018

Order via phone for curbside

Facebook

LEXINGTON

DaT Bar & Kitchen

402 W. Main St., Lexington

309-365-3620

Curbside, call ahead to place order

Facebook

GRIDLEY

Fat Alberts

106 E Gridley Road, Gridley

309-212-4359

Delivery and curbside

Facebook

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Today's update: 3/19/20

Cancellations: A current list of cancellations, closures, postponements and changes is available 24/7 at Pantagraph.com. All coronavirus conte…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News