Central Illinois Restaurant Guide: Delivery, drive-thru and curbside services

While the state has barred dining in at restaurants and bars, many are offering delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup service. The Pantagraph asked restaurants to send us their information so you can see who's offering what.
Want to add your business? Click here.
BLOOMINGTON
Sweet Temptations
2303 E. Washington St., Bloomington
309-212-2637
Delivery and curbside. Place orders and make payments by phone
Tony’s Tacos
105 W. Front St., Bloomington
309-829-8226
Delivery and curbside. Place order and make payment by phone.
tonystacosbn.com, Facebook
Dairy Queen
1718 S. Main St., Bloomington
309-827-6432
Drive-thru, delivery through Door Dash and Uber
Rosie’s Pub
106 E. Front St., Bloomington
309-827-7019
Delivery and curbside
Rosiespubbn.com, Facebook
Joe’s Pub
3907 General Electric Road, Bloomington
309-808-0744
Curbside, online ordering
Dairy Queen
411 Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
309-662-4446
Drive-thru, delivery through Door Dash, mobile ordering through DQ app
Jimmy John’s
Multiple locations throughout Bloomington
Delivery, drive-thru, curbside
Avanti’s Italian Restaurant
3302 E. Empire, Bloomington
309-662-4436
Delivery and curbside
Grand Café
2205 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington
309-828-0324
Delivery, curbside, drive-thru
Arby’s
1240 Empire, Bloomington
309-829-2941
Drive-thru, delivery through Door Dash
Parkview Inn
1003 S. Morris, Bloomington
309-827-2468
Curbside with limited menu
parkviewinnbloomington.com, Facebook
Reality Bites/El Roys
414 N. Main St., Bloomington
309-828-1300
Curbside and delivery
Ephesus Restaurant
1406 E. Empire St., Bloomington
309-585-0415
Delivery and curbside
www.ephesusrestaurant.us/menu-1.html, Facebook
Hacienda Leon
407 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington
309-319-2131
Delivery and curbside
Tony Roma’s
1607 Jumer Dr., Bloomington
309-662-2525
Pick up and delivery through Door Dash and Grub Hub
Yumz Asian Cuisine
120 Krispy Kreme Dr., Bloomington
309-808-4302
Curbside or delivery, closed Mondays
Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano
1501 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
309-661-8322
Delivery and curbside, order online or by phone
Firehouse Subs
1407 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
309-808-1183
Takeout and delivery through Door Dash and delivery
Garden of Paradise
1412 E. Empire, Bloomington
309-585-0255
Curbside, call to order
Ancho & Agave
3006 E. Empire St., Bloomington
309-445-6620
Curbside for phone-in orders
Scout’s Downtown Café
113 N. Center St., Bloomington
309-820-1200
Curbside and delivery through Grub Hub
Janet’s Cakes
504 Guido Circle, Bloomington
309-664-0684
Delivery, curbside and carry-out
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2401 E. Empire St., Bloomington
309-662-6637
Delivery and curbside
Braize
1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington
309-262-2270
Delivery and curbside, Tuesday-Sunday
Longhorn Smokehouse
5 Currency Drive, Bloomington
309-661-0433
Drive-thru and curbside, Monday-Saturday
Poblano Burritos
108 W. Washington St., Bloomington
309-585-1956
Curbside and delivery through Door Dash (preferred) or Grubhub and UberEats
Olive Garden
1701 E. Empire St., Bloomington
309-663-7375
Curbside and delivery
A to Z's Catering and Parties
1002 N. Linden Ave., Bloomington
309-622-3266
Delivery, drive-thru and carry out
Tony’s Diner
1917 S. Main St., Bloomington
309-808-2324
Pick up
Mugsy’s Pub
1310 N. Main St. Bloomington
309-827-2628
Delivery and curbside
Noodles & Company
305 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
309-661-6300
Delivery and curbside. Online or by phone ordering
Aroma Indian Restaurants
716 S. Eldorado Road, Bloomington
309-808-0086
Delivery, curbside and carry out
Buffalo Wild Wings
3220 E. Empire, Bloomington
309-661-8027
Delivery and curbside. Online ordering.
JP's Wheel & Alehouse
409 Hershey, Bloomington
309-346-1642
Delivery and curbside
Windy City Wieners
116 W. Washington, Bloomington
309-200-8164
Delivery and curbside
Papa John's Pizza
1407 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington
309-275-8120
Delivery and curbside
NORMAL
Tony’s Tacos
304 N. Main St., Normal
309-585-1332
Curbside. Place orders and make payments by phone
Chick-fil-A
101 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal
309-268-9500
Drive-thru and delivery
Emack & Bolio’s
107 E. Beaufort St., Normal
309-454-9375
Curbside and walk-up window
Joe’s Station House Pizza
305 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal
309-452-5637
Delivery and curbside, online ordering
Dairy Queen
1528 E. College Ave., Normal
309-454-5850
Drive-thru, delivery through Door Dash, mobile ordering through DQ app
Jimmy John’s
Multiple locations throughout Normal
Delivery, drive-thru, curbside
Avanti’s Italian Restaurant
407 S. Main St., Normal
309-452-4436
Delivery and curbside
The Rock Restaurant
203 W. North St., Normal
309-451-4976
Delivery and pickup with online ordering
Fort Jesse Café
1531 Fort Jesse Road, Normal
309-808-4302
Curbside, delivery through Door Dash
CoreLife Eatery
115 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal
309-808-8786
Online ordering for pick up, delivery for catering orders over $100 and regular delivery through Door Dash
Moe’s Southwest Grill
1730 Bradford lane, Normal
309-662-6637
Delivery and curbside
Jason's Deli
321 S. Veterans Parkway, Normal
309-451-1564
Delivery, drive- thru and curbside. Online ordering
China Star of Normal
616 W. Raab Road, Normal
309-451-1888
Delivery and curbside
Maggie Miley's Irish Pub
126 E. Beaufort St., Normal
309-807-4301
Curbside
Noodles & Company
609 S. Main St, Normal
309-454-9138
Delivery and curbside. Online or by phone ordering
Buffalo Wild Wings
603 S. Main St., Normal
309-808-4444
Delivery and curbside. Online ordering
Windy City Wieners
106 E. Beaufort, Normal
309-452-2900
Delivery and curbside
DOWNS
Gameday Grill
1 River Run Road, Downs
309-378-4382
Curbside and delivery to Downs, Heyworth and LeRoy
CARLOCK
Carlock Family Restaurant
304 W. Washington St., Carlock
309-376-4018
Order via phone for curbside
LEXINGTON
DaT Bar & Kitchen
402 W. Main St., Lexington
309-365-3620
Curbside, call ahead to place order
GRIDLEY
Fat Alberts
106 E Gridley Road, Gridley
309-212-4359
Delivery and curbside