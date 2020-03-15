Central Illinois restaurant owners 'devastated' by Pritzker's order; Renner 'very, very worried'

Businesses' ability to offer carryout and deliver "will help," said Koos, but ... "it’s going to be very tough on small independent operators. I think it will hurt the local economy because that industry is a significant part of our local economy.”

'Very, very worried'

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, who is the city's liquor commissioner, said he'll have to figure out how to deal with businesses that don't follow the governor's order.

In the meantime, "The community needs to come together to help those impacted," he said. “I don’t know what those responses are going to be, but we will stay on top of this so that we can do whatever we can to try to help the most vulnerable people in our community. I am very, very worried, not just about the coronavirus, I am very worried abut the economic impact on our community by shutting down restaurants and bars. I understand why the governor has done this but I’m very worried about the outcome right now."

Lance Schmid of Clinton, who owns Stone’s End in Clinton, said there is a bigger picture at stake.