Central Illinois restaurant owners 'devastated' by Pritzker's order; Renner 'very, very worried'

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois bar and restaurant owners said their businesses will be severely damaged and their employees hurt by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement of a shutdown at the end of business on Monday.
“It’s devastating,” said Katie Schott, owner of Merna’s Tap, about six miles east of Bloomington. “It’s nuts. It’s just crazy. I heard the rumor this morning that they were considering doing that, but with only (93) confirmed cases in Illinois, I didn’t think they would do that.”
During a Sunday afternoon press conference, Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants to be closed to the public at the end of business Monday, through March 30. Restaurants and bars with carryout and drive-through services can continue to use those options. The closure would effectively limit the number of people in larger groups, which is a transmission hazard for coronavirus.
“This is another hard step to take,” Pritzker said. “I know how difficult this will on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action.”
Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said there are 347 food service and accommodation businesses with about 8,500 total employees in the Twin Cities, and at this point it’s unclear what the economic impact of this decision will be or how they will be affected.
Charlie Moore, president and CEO of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, declined comment.
"I think if we’re at that point, and they really feel that we’re at that point, then I’m behind it 100% just for the safety of everyone,” said Chinetha Gibbs of Bloomington.
Business owners responded quickly to Pritzker's announcement, many using social media to protest. Joe Sartie, owner of Snapper’s Bar and Grill in Clinton, posted just moments after the announcement, indicating that he would consider defying the order and, even if he were jailed, would re-open once he was on bail. The post was removed within 90 minutes, but not before it had received more than 325 comments, mostly in support.
“I understand his desire to be cautious and get on top of this and try as much as possible to quarantine and reduce the number of instances of the COVID-19 virus, but I’m not sure that smaller communities downstate have the same issues as the city of Chicago,” Normal Mayor Chris Koos said. “It’s going to be hard on people, especially the smaller independents. Nothing like this has ever happened in my lifetime.”
Dawn Shannon of Houdini’s Spirits in LeRoy was more forthright.
“It’s going to kill us,” she said. “Our employees depend on the money and so do we. It’s been so slow for a week and so that makes it even worse.”
Guylaine Dohman, owner of Gig’s Place Bar and Grill in Fairbury, agreed.
“As a small-town mom-and-pop businesses, we are totally screwed,” she said. “We have busted our (butts) to make our business what it is and now to shut down for two weeks? It’s devastating. I don’t know what this means for our long-term future.”
DoorDash, an online food delivery service, emailed customers Sunday afternoon advising them about no-contact delivery orders. To request a no-contact delivery, customers should add delivery instructions at checkout with specific details about a safe location to leave the food.
“We are testing enhanced drop-off options for customers that are coming soon to our app and website. We’ll roll these out in the coming days and will continue to communicate with you during this evolving situation,” according to the DoorDash email.
Some restaurants and bars offer their own delivery services. Commercial services operating in Bloomington-Normal area include Grubhub, Postmates, Mr. Delivery, EatStreet and BringMeThat.
Businesses' ability to offer carryout and deliver "will help," said Koos, but ... "it’s going to be very tough on small independent operators. I think it will hurt the local economy because that industry is a significant part of our local economy.”
'Very, very worried'
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, who is the city's liquor commissioner, said he'll have to figure out how to deal with businesses that don't follow the governor's order.
In the meantime, "The community needs to come together to help those impacted," he said. “I don’t know what those responses are going to be, but we will stay on top of this so that we can do whatever we can to try to help the most vulnerable people in our community. I am very, very worried, not just about the coronavirus, I am very worried abut the economic impact on our community by shutting down restaurants and bars. I understand why the governor has done this but I’m very worried about the outcome right now."
Lance Schmid of Clinton, who owns Stone’s End in Clinton, said there is a bigger picture at stake.
“It’s not just the businesses and the employees, which are affected tremendously by this, but it goes outward from there,” he said. “There are other businesses and employees affected. Delivery drivers, small businesses and others that keep restaurants going. … I think this is all being blown out of proportion.”
“The economic repercussions for people who are living paycheck to paycheck are just going to be really severe, here,” Renner said. “What we need to do is to band together as a community and try to help those who are going to be hurt by this.”
Added Karen Chiodo of Normal: “We’re doing what we have to do as a nation, so I think all of this is fine. Everybody just really needs to be cautious to keep it from spreading.”
Bloomington's committee of the whole and Normal's city council both are still scheduled to meet Monday, but both meetings are typically live-streamed. Bloomington additionally has changed its seating to provide more space between people, and city boards and commissions have been told to skip meetings if there are no pressing issues, said City Administrator Tim Gleason.
Jim Bevard of East Peoria said he supports Pritzker's decision. "I think it’s a serious situation and I think President Trump has done an outstanding job at managing the situation.”
This story will be updated.
