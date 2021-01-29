Central Illinois snow, rain forecast full of uncertainty

LINCOLN — The east-west line that connects Peoria and Bloomington-Normal carries the “greatest uncertainty” when it comes to the weekend weather, a meteorologist said Friday.

The storm system moving into Central Illinois from the north is expected to drop a heavy snow on the northern third of the state, but “warmer temperatures further south will keep the precipitation mostly rain,” said Alex Erwin, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Along Interstate 74, temperatures will be closer to freezing, making it more difficult to predict the precipitation.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to begin in the McLean County area by mid-morning Saturday, but the precipitation type is not the only uncertainty.