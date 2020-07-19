Central Illinois: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Strong to severe thunderstorms are anticipated across parts of Central Illinois on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The main concern will be damaging winds, although some storms may produce heavy rainfall.

Bloomington, Decatur, Charleston, Lincoln and Champaign were all included in the part of the region more likely to experience severe weather, according to a weather service map. The storms could include isolated hail, wind gusts nearing 60 mph and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Additionally, much of Central Illinois is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 105 to 110 are expected along and south of a line from Beardstown to Lincoln to Hoopeston, the weather service said. People should stay inside when possible, drink plenty of fluids and check on relatives and neighbors.

Periods of thunderstorms, some with the potential for heavy rainfall, are also expected from Monday night through Friday across the region.

