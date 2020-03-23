Central Illinois volunteers jump in to produce masks for virus responders

"But we need more elastic," she said.

“We are trying to up our game and make sure they are filtered as high as possible for our health care providers,” she added. “We are also making simple masks for the food pantries and other non-medical workers that are essential but are still in contact with the public.”

Cotton, fabric and other items have also been donated.

“We are using clean vacuum bags, furnace filters that can be picked up at stores and those are being cut and put into the masks,” she said. “Just anything we can do to help with the added protection.”

Volunteers come from all experience levels of sewing, she said. Beginners or those without much experience are given the simple masks and those with more advanced experience put together masks with filters.

“I want to encourage the public to take this pandemic and social distancing very seriously,” she said. “We need to do all we can.”

