Central Illinois volunteers jump in to produce masks for virus responders

EL PASO — As a nurse, Emily Barker already has a front row seat to the coronavirus threat.
But in what little spare time she has, she feels the need to do more.
“As all of this unfolded, I was able to see and hear of the needs within our community for the nurses and medical providers needing masks,” she said. “We have a critical shortage right now, not only here, but nationwide.”
A quick check led her to a variety of patterns and she quickly developed a network of sewing friends interested in helping out and named the group "Amazing Mask Makers."
On Monday morning, there were 62 volunteers and that group doubled in size in just a few hours.
“It’s just exploding and I’m grateful for the number of people willing to help,” she said.
After getting the word out, Barker has received requests for more than 2,500 masks.
Volunteers are using patterns released and endorsed by Blue Cross Blue Shield and other reputable agencies, Barker said. All of the material has been donated from people's personal stash or donations from businesses like Joann’s Fabrics in Bloomington. Lowe's donated a large stock of furnace filters.
"But we need more elastic," she said.
“We are trying to up our game and make sure they are filtered as high as possible for our health care providers,” she added. “We are also making simple masks for the food pantries and other non-medical workers that are essential but are still in contact with the public.”
Cotton, fabric and other items have also been donated.
“We are using clean vacuum bags, furnace filters that can be picked up at stores and those are being cut and put into the masks,” she said. “Just anything we can do to help with the added protection.”
Volunteers come from all experience levels of sewing, she said. Beginners or those without much experience are given the simple masks and those with more advanced experience put together masks with filters.
“I want to encourage the public to take this pandemic and social distancing very seriously,” she said. “We need to do all we can.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow