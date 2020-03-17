Central Illinois voter turnout lags

CLINTON – There are fewer “I voted” stickers being handed out in Central Illinois, as voter turnout is reported to be low compared to other years, officials throughout Illinois said early Tuesday.

“Not voting today,” said Cindy Webb of Farmer City. “If they can shut down restaurants and other things, they can shut down voting.”

Those who did vote, noticed a smaller turnout.

“Maybe I was just aware of it more, but it just seems like I have never seen fewer people at a polling place than today,” said Lincoln resident Brian Eckman. “Coronavirus is changing the way we live.”

Experts predicted lower than normal turnouts in Central Illinois, with the spread of coronavirus as the top concern heading into the primary.

“I know you can vote early but I always worry that something will happen at the last minute to change my mind on someone or something,” said Pontiac resident Mark Glemza. “I don’t worry about the primaries as much as I do our city and presidential elections, so I don’t plan on casting a ballot today. The coronavirus threat is probably the deciding factor with all things being equal.”