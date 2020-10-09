Central Illinois: What you need to know about flu shots in 2020

How do seasonal flu symptoms differ from COVID symptoms?

Brooks: Both COVID-19 and flu can have varying degrees of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms: fever and chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches and headache. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults. COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from flu, may include change in or loss of taste or smell.

What should you do if you experience these symptoms?

Brooks: Call your primary care physician.

If they (symptoms) are similar, how can people know what they have?

Brooks: Generally, people may not know which virus they have, that is why it is important to contact your primary care physician for a proper health assessment.

Is there a danger that people can get both flu and COVID? What should people do?

Brooks: It is possible. Always follow the advice of your primary care physician.