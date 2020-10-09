Central Illinois: What you need to know about flu shots in 2020

BLOOMINGTON — While there is no publicly available vaccine yet for COVID-19, there is a vaccine for flu.
So getting the influenza vaccine is more important than ever, according to medical professionals who want Illinoisans to reduce their risk as the yearly flu season begins, with concerns increasing about a rise in COVID cases with more people gathered indoors during cold weather.
"There is the potential that people could become co-infected with both flu and COVID-19," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a prepared statement. "Although a COVID-19 vaccine is still being developed and tested, we do have a vaccine to combat this season's anticipated flu viruses."
While the flu vaccine is never a perfect match for the circulating flu viruses, getting a flu shot does reduce one's risk and, among people who get the flu, the vaccine may reduce the duration and intensity of the illness.
The 2019-2020 flu season — which ran from fall until spring — sickened thousands of Central Illinoisans and dozens of people were hospitalized. That doesn't include people who treated the respiratory infection on their own.
It's unknown how many people in Illinois had influenza because the state only tracks flu-associated intensive care unit admissions (of which there were 1,490 statewide last flu season) and flu-associated pediatric deaths (nine last season), according to IDPH. Those numbers were slightly above the 1,318 flu-related ICU admissions and seven pediatric deaths the prior year.
Statewide, and in Central Illinois, flu season peaked in early February. Thousands of Central Illinoisans were sick with flu, flu-like illness and strep throat, keeping kids home from school, parents home from work and health care providers busy. Some medical providers said it was worse than the prior year.
Both flu and COVID spread easily from person to person through respiratory droplets or aerosols released through talking, sneezing or coughing or if a person touches a surface with one of the viruses and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes. Among the elderly and people with compromised immune systems, both can lead to life-threatening complications.
But COVID spreads more quickly because there is no vaccine and little immunity within the population.
Increasing the number of people with the flu vaccine limits potential spread to people whose immune systems can't handle virus, thereby reducing hospitalizations and deaths and allowing the medical system to focus resources on patients with COVID and other life-threatening diseases, medical professionals said.
Tammy Brooks, McLean County Health Department clinical services division director, responded to Pantagraph questions about the upcoming flu season.
Is flu a bigger concern this year because of COVID? Why?
Brooks: Influenza itself is not a bigger concern. What causes more concern is that there is an additional very serious respiratory illness, COVID-19, in our community. We certainly don't want people to suffer from two very serious respiratory illnesses back to back or even at the same time. In addition, the more flu-related illnesses we have, the greater the burden on the health care system that is already responding to COVID-related illness.
What are the predictions for flu season this year?
Brooks: CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has not released predictions for 2020 at this time.
Who should get a flu shot? When?
Brooks: Everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. The ideal time frame to get the flu vaccine is September-October.
With the McLean County Health Department not offering public flu shot clinics this year, where should people get a flu shot? Is there ample supply of vaccine?
Brooks: We are encouraging the community to contact their primary care physician or pharmacy to get the flu vaccine. We are unaware of any flu vaccine shortages.
What was the effectiveness of the flu vaccine last year? Was it a good match for the circulating viruses?
Brooks: Overall, around 45%, meaning the vaccine reduced flu-related illnesses by 45% for the overall population. However, the flu vaccine not only reduces the incidence of flu but also reduces the severity and hospitalization associated with the flu.
What are the side effects of the flu vaccine?
Brooks: Common side effects from the flu shot include soreness, redness and/or swelling from the shot; headache; fever; nausea; and muscle aches.
How do seasonal flu symptoms differ from COVID symptoms?
Brooks: Both COVID-19 and flu can have varying degrees of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms: fever and chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches and headache. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults. COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from flu, may include change in or loss of taste or smell.
What should you do if you experience these symptoms?
Brooks: Call your primary care physician.
If they (symptoms) are similar, how can people know what they have?
Brooks: Generally, people may not know which virus they have, that is why it is important to contact your primary care physician for a proper health assessment.
Is there a danger that people can get both flu and COVID? What should people do?
Brooks: It is possible. Always follow the advice of your primary care physician.
In addition to getting a flu shot, what are other things that people can do to reduce their risk of flu? Will it help, as we are entering flu season, that many people already are washing their hands, keeping their distance and wearing masks?
Brooks: These practices will be helpful in the fight against influenza as well. Protect yourself and others by getting a flu shot, washing your hands, wearing a mask and watching your distance.
