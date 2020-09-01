 Skip to main content
Central Illinoisans among 39 new COVID deaths statewide
090120-blm-loc-4virusupdate

Illinois State University students wait in line to take a COVID-19 nasal test in Brown Ballroom at Bone Student Center on Monday. Students are taking the test without showing symptoms and many said it is the responsible action to take as ISU attempts to stop the spread of the virus.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — Thirty-nine more people have died of COVID-19 in Illinois and that includes several people from Central Illinois.

Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday 1,492 additional cases of the virus in Illinois and 39 additional deaths.

They included:

  • A Tazewell County woman in her 70s;
  • In LaSalle County, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s;
  • A Macon County man in his 70s;
  • In Sangamon County, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s;
  • A Christian County woman in her 80s;
  • A Coles County man in his 70s;
  • In Morgan County, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s;
  • A Moultrie County man in his 80s.

The 39 additional deaths mean that 8,064 people have died of the virus in Illinois since March. The 1,492 newly confirmed cases mean that 236,515 Illinoisans have had the virus since March.

The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Monday was 4.3%, IDPH said.

As of Monday night, 1,513 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 362 of them in intensive care units, IDPH said.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

Concerned about COVID-19?

