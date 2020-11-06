Chenoa man identified as victim of fatal crash near Chenoa

BLOOMINGTON —A 32-year-old Chenoa man died from multiple blunt injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Chenoa Thursday evening.

Shawn M. Moore was identified as the driver by McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yoder said at 5:06 p.m., her office was notified of a fatal crash between a semi tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on Illinois 24 near the intersection of North 3050 East Road near Chenoa.

Moore was the driver and sole occupant of the sport utility vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Yoder said in a statement. Toxicology reports are pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.