Chenoa pool, Streator theater, county park reopening — sort of

Wilder has received a lot of positive feedback, but cautions there will be plenty of restrictions. For instance, limits will be placed on how many can use the pool.

“We are looking at a number around 75 people as capacity,” he said. “That is less than 25 percent of our actual capacity. That is a preliminary number as a suggestion and not set.”

There are other, very difficult decisions to be made, as well.

“We may have to limit it to just local residents only,” he said. “Otherwise, we would see a surge in numbers. I think you would get a lot of people wanting to come from other towns. We are really still working through this process. We know we are going to have to turn people away. We know people are going to be upset. But if we get it done right and we get the guidelines out to the public, I think people will respect that, as long as we do it before Day One.”