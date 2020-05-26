Chenoa pool, Streator theater, county park reopening — sort of

CHENOA — The Chenoa Swimming Pool could be one of the first in the area to open, but many decisions and a lot of work need to be done first, said Mayor Chris Wilder.
“We are working on getting open some way or another, but we don’t yet have all of the details worked out,” he said. “Our pool manager (Stephanie Smithson), (Parks Commissioner) Chad (Daiker), and I are working with our attorneys and health officials to make sure we are doing things correctly and, obviously, safe.”
Officials said Monday the city-owned pool is expected to open later this year, but the date has not been finalized.
The news was among a smattering of updates over the Memorial Day weekend, along the reopening of a Streator theater and McLean County park.
Will you be #boating this #MemorialDay weekend? Make sure you have the proper equipment, including a life jacket for each person onboard. And watch the weather. #BeSafe #BoatingSafetyWeek pic.twitter.com/nn2YKB40rT— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) May 22, 2020
“It’s a tough scenario right now,” Wilder added. “How do you not give your small community of 1,800 people something for their kids to do at some point? We will do it safely. I believe we can follow all of the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and get this thing open and give our kids something to do.”
Wilder has received a lot of positive feedback, but cautions there will be plenty of restrictions. For instance, limits will be placed on how many can use the pool.
“We are looking at a number around 75 people as capacity,” he said. “That is less than 25 percent of our actual capacity. That is a preliminary number as a suggestion and not set.”
There are other, very difficult decisions to be made, as well.
“We may have to limit it to just local residents only,” he said. “Otherwise, we would see a surge in numbers. I think you would get a lot of people wanting to come from other towns. We are really still working through this process. We know we are going to have to turn people away. We know people are going to be upset. But if we get it done right and we get the guidelines out to the public, I think people will respect that, as long as we do it before Day One.”
“I don’t believe we can stay completely shut down,” he said. “I am of the opinion that we have to keep the economy moving and the kids have been in their homes for a couple of months now and need something to do.”
The word of the pool opening spread quickly on social media Monday and Tuesday. Most who commented welcomed the idea.
But others, such as Becky Workman of Pontiac, said she doesn’t mind being in the minority and will voice her opposition.
“I don’t think we can safely have these types of events with pools and parties,” she said. “You might not get it in the pool, but you might get it from touching a locker or talking with someone while standing in a line. It’s still too dangerous.”
Other communities are also showing signs of opening entertainment options.
The Streator Eagle 6 announced it will change to a drive-in theater, placing a large screen in its parking lot at Northpoint Plaza, beginning June 3.
Shows will be Wednesday through Sunday, starting at 8:45 p.m. Online reservations are required and pre-order concessions will be available.
In Hudson, the campground, visitors center and boat rental/bait shop will reopen at Comlara Park on Friday. Glasener Beach will remain closed, along with two group campsites, picnic areas and picnic shelters.
Operations supervisor Brad Wood said the park has been taking online reservations for campsites and “we’re going to have a good amount of campers coming this weekend.”
He does not expect all campsites to be filled, “but there’s always a chance the electric sites will be full.”
The park’s trails and boat ramps have been open and shoreline fishing also has been permitted.
Boating has been very popular, especially before the state reopened Clinton Lake.
“We’ve had some of our busiest weekends during the shutdown,” said Wood. “People are anxious to get out.”
The visitors center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The boat rental/bait shop will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Lenore Sobota contributed to this story.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
