Chestnut receives $100K for COVID-related mental health, substance abuse treatment

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-based Chestnut Health Systems has been awarded $100,000 to provide mental health and substance abuse treatment for people hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Half of the money will be for people in Central Illinois and the other $50,000 will help people in the Metro East area where Chestnut also provides services, said Lori Laughlin, Chestnut director of marketing and communications.

The Bloomington-based nonprofit organization said Monday that it received the money from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, which has awarded $6.95 million in recent weeks to 42 not-for-profit organizations helping people burdened by the virus outbreak throughout Illinois.

The COVID outbreak is expected to create a need for behavioral health services for people experiencing job losses, financial difficulties, social isolation and caring for ill relatives. Those challenges can lead to depression, anxiety and substance use, Chestnut said.