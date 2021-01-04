Child development screenings planned in Livingston County

NORMAL — The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union of Normal is sponsoring the McLean County and Tazewell County Coloring, Poster and Essay contests that promote abstinence and present a message about the dangers of alcohol and other drugs.

Entry deadline for the local/county level is Feb. 15. Local winners will be announced and monetary awards presented in each category on the local and state level before summer 2021 school vacation. Due to the COVID-19 virus, feel free to call and notify us of your school summer vacation date. First place entries will be forwarded to the state contest by April 15, and the national contest by June 1.

Topics for the essay contests are: Division I (grades 4-6, 200-300 words), “Why is alcohol use dangerous for adolescents?”; Division II (grades 7-9, 300-500 words), “What are the dangers of electronic cigarettes?”; Division III (grades 10-12, 600-1,000 words), “What is the impact of drug addiction on society?”

For more information and rules in each contest, please call Loreta Jent at 309-531-4563.

