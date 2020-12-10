Children's Christmas party altered to drive-through event in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Children’s Christmas party for low-income families will be vastly different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a party filled with games, crafts and a Santa appearance, there will be a drive-through giveaway Saturday at the Midwest Food Bank at 2031 Warehouse Road, off Northtown Road in Normal.

The giveaway is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and is hosted by local unions and businesses.

Donations can be sent to Children’s Christmas Party, c/o McLean County Chamber of Commerce, 2203 E. Empire St., Bloomington, IL 61704.

The groups also welcome volunteers to help at the food bank for Friday afternoon and Saturday after 8 a.m.

Families in need can register by emailing bnchildrenschristmas@gmail.com with a message including the number children, their ages and genders, the family address and phone number, and a preferred time to arrive between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Families will then be notified of their assigned time.