Children's Christmas party altered to drive-through event in Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Children’s Christmas party for low-income families will be vastly different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of a party filled with games, crafts and a Santa appearance, there will be a drive-through giveaway Saturday at the Midwest Food Bank at 2031 Warehouse Road, off Northtown Road in Normal.
The giveaway is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and is hosted by local unions and businesses.
Donations can be sent to Children’s Christmas Party, c/o McLean County Chamber of Commerce, 2203 E. Empire St., Bloomington, IL 61704.
The groups also welcome volunteers to help at the food bank for Friday afternoon and Saturday after 8 a.m.
Toys for Tots of McLean County gets creative with new toy drive after losing its major fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families in need can register by emailing bnchildrenschristmas@gmail.com with a message including the number children, their ages and genders, the family address and phone number, and a preferred time to arrive between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Support Local Journalism
Families will then be notified of their assigned time.
The Bloomington-Normal Trades & Labor Assembly, Livingston and McLean Counties Building & Construction Trades Council and the McLean County Chamber of Commerce co-sponsor the annual party, which was normally held at the Bloomington High School and usually brought about 350 kids.
About 280 families have registered with 746 children so far this year.
Meijer in Normal has donated over $1,000 in toys and The Pantagraph's Goodfellow Fund is giving gift cards and winter hats and gloves. Several other local businesses have donated other funds.
“We’ve been doing this for 38 years,” said John Penn, regional manager of the Midwest Region Laborers International Union of North America, in a statement. “We have not seen this level of response and need since our first year, during an economic recession. Our local unions are proud that labor and management can work together in McLean County to build a better community.”
Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.