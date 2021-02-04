Children's Discovery Museum recognized for COVID-19 response

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum was recently recognized for its innovative COVID-19 response and educational programming.
The Illinois Association of Museums presented the museum a 2020 Superior Achievement for COVID-19 Response award Thursday for its efforts to develop a variety of virtual and take-home activities for children and their families.
Shelly Hanover, the Children's Discovery Museum director of museum experiences and engagement, was also recognized as IAM's 2020 Professional of the Year for her efforts to develop a statewide network of children's museums and develop reopening plans.
“This is an amazing accomplishment, but not surprising given the exceptional quality of Town staff," Mayor Chris Koos said in a statement Thursday. "From the very beginning, Shelly has worked quietly and passionately to make the CDM the best possible experience for all.”
Hanover, who has been with the Children's Discovery Museum since 1994, was recognized for bringing together children's museums and science centers during the coronavirus pandemic through a Midwest Museum Roundtable.
Through that group, Hanover and other museums were able to collaborate and draft COVID-19 operational guidelines to present to state leaders and virtual events serving children across Illinois.
“This year, the museum served 40,000 people despite its closure," said Koos. "We are proud of the impact employees like Shelly have on residents in Normal, schools and surrounding communities.”
The Children's Discovery Museum education team, with its Innovation Station, was also awarded for Best Practices in Educational Programs. The program, in partnership with Illinois State University and UNITY Community Center, seeks to enrich youth through STEAM-focused learning opportunities.
“This continuum of learning and mentorship has been very successful over the last eight years,” said Rachel Carpenter, CDM education manager. “The real success has been watching youth participants grow into the teen program where they then graduate and take those skills into their communities as leaders.”
