Children's Discovery Museum reimagines 'Luckey Climber' exhibit

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum's climbing exhibit is getting a makeover.
The museum announced plans to use $568,700 in state capital grants to redesign and upgrade the iconic "Luckey Climber" feature. The grant was awarded through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois state capital program.
The funding will go toward new materials, said Beth Whisman, director of the Normal Cultural Arts Department and Children's Discovery Museum.
"We've always been vigilant about cleaning our Climber, but COVID-19 presented new challenges regarding speed and ease of cleaning high-touch surfaces in tight spaces," Whisman said in a statement. "We took this opportunity to rethink several aspects of the exhibit to improve access to play and overall sanitation."
Pritzker announced last week the Children's Discovery Museum and Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington were among 43 Illinois institutions receiving a portion of $22.8 million in state capital investments for improving facilities and developing new exhibits.
The zoo will get $750,000 toward Phase I of a South America project.
The Luckey Climber exhibit features brightly colored climbing petals suspended from the ceiling of the three-floor building. It uses steel pipes and cables to create a "colorful and elegant work of art as well as a play structure," according to a museum news release.
Concept art shows multiple levels of the climbing petals surrounded by cables and a see-through floor and wall. The new design will also include access for wheelchairs and strollers to the surrounding area.
Construction could begin within the next two years depending on the grant agreement and funding cycle.
10 photos of the downtown State Farm building
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.