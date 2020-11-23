Children's Discovery Museum reimagines 'Luckey Climber' exhibit

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum's climbing exhibit is getting a makeover.

The museum announced plans to use $568,700 in state capital grants to redesign and upgrade the iconic "Luckey Climber" feature. The grant was awarded through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois state capital program.

The funding will go toward new materials, said Beth Whisman, director of the Normal Cultural Arts Department and Children's Discovery Museum.

"We've always been vigilant about cleaning our Climber, but COVID-19 presented new challenges regarding speed and ease of cleaning high-touch surfaces in tight spaces," Whisman said in a statement. "We took this opportunity to rethink several aspects of the exhibit to improve access to play and overall sanitation."