Christopher & Banks, which has Bloomington store, declares bankruptcy, may go out of business

Christopher & Banks is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy, and it may be going out of business.

The women's apparel chain, which has a store at the Eastland Mall in Bloomington, said Thursday it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Christopher & Banks said it has launched a store closing and liquidation process as it is in active discussion with potential buyers and expects to close a large portion, if not all, of its stores.

The chain also has stores in 22 other Illinois communities, including Forsyth, Champaign, Effingham, Mattoon, Peoria, Springfield and Danville.

