 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christopher & Banks, which has Bloomington store, declares bankruptcy, may go out of business
0 comments
alert top story

Christopher & Banks, which has Bloomington store, declares bankruptcy, may go out of business

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
011520-blm-loc-cbanks

Christopher & Banks has declared bankruptcy and said it may close all its stores.

 LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

Christopher & Banks is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy, and it may be going out of business.

The women's apparel chain, which has a store at the Eastland Mall in Bloomington, said Thursday it filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

Christopher & Banks said it has launched a store closing and liquidation process as it is in active discussion with potential buyers and expects to close a large portion, if not all, of its stores.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The chain also has stores in 22 other Illinois communities, including Forsyth, Champaign, Effingham, Mattoon, Peoria, Springfield and Danville. 

Bloomington-area restaurants that said farewell in 2020

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Electronic gaming to resume as COVID-19 rate drops

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News