Chuck’s Harley-Davidson owner marks retirement, store closure

But just eight years later and at the young age of 40, Chuck died from cyanide-poisoning from repainting old cycles. Winnie didn’t ride, but enjoyed the business, the employees and the customers. She carried on and the business grew into one of the company’s most successful dealerships. At one time, it had 30 employees, she said.

Her sister, Lois, is vice president and active in the store. Both say they have been involved with motorcycling since 1963 and have been on several trips throughout the entire country, including Sturgis and in Mexico.

Thousands of motorcyclists attended Sunday’s event at the dealership, which included the Christian Motorcyclists Association’s annual “Blessing of the Bikes.” A long line of motorcyclists — some riding Harley Davidsons and some not — weaved bikes through the parking lot. Members of CMA prayed in groups over each individual, handing them stickers and a Bible passage at the end of the blessing.