Chuck's Harley-Davidson closing July 3; franchise eliminated

BLOOMINGTON – Chuck's Harley-Davidson is closing July 3 after almost 50 years in business.
Harley-Davidson Motor Co. is eliminating the franchise, 2027 Ireland Grove Road, from its dealer group, according to an announcement by local store owner Winnie Feken.
But Chuck's is going out in style, starting this weekend, with a retirement party, traditional blessing of the bikes, food, and several weeks of clearance sales.
The retirement party will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, rain or shine, with the bike blessing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for groups of no more than 10 bikes at a time.
Clearance sales begin June 7. Gift certificates must be redeemed by June 7.
