Circuit court limits hearings in Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties

BLOOMINGTON — Effective Monday, circuit courts in Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties will hear only cases involving criminal felonies, bond hearings, juvenile abuse/neglect, juvenile delinquency cases, petitions to rescind summary suspension and other emergency hearings.
If you do not have a case in one of these categories, court authorities ask you do not come to court.
Other procedural changes will be posted on the Illinois Supreme Court website.
Protocols already had changed at the McLean County Law & Justice Center and at the McLean County Detention Facility until at least April 10 because of COVID-19.
All courthouse school tours have been cancelled, as have all training and education seminars and meetings involving large groups of outside participants. Marriage and civil union ceremonies are limited to the participants and no more than four guests.
The courts also have implemented a plan for probation and court services to limit in-person contacts and to limit the number of jurors called for service.
In-house visitation with inmates at the McLean County Detention Facility has been cancelled, with all visitation conducted from remote locations. Instructions can be obtained by contacting ICSolutions at 888-506-8407 or customer@ICSolutions.com for prepaid support, or 888-646-9437 or customer@ICSolutions.com for video visitation support.
To create an account or log in, visit www.icsolutions.com.
Inmates being brought to the jail will be subject to more intense medical screening questions. All in-house jail programs conducted by outside volunteers have been suspended.
Prairie State Legal Services is suspending all in-person outreach, including on-site clinics and intake; suspending all nursing home visits; and conducting all client interviews and appointments via phone or video conference.