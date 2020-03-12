Citing coronavirus, jail visits cancelled at McLean County Detention Facility

BLOOMINGTON — Effective at 5 p.m. Thursday, in-house visitation with inmates at the McLean County Detention Facility will be cancelled.
Sheriff Jon Sandage said the move is to protect inmates, staff and the public from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the changes are made "out of an abundance of caution."
All visitation will be conducted from remote locations. Instructions can be obtained by contacting ICSolutions at 888-506-8407 or customer@ICSolutions.com for prepaid support, or 888-646-9437 or customer@ICSolutions.com for video visitation support.
To create an account or log in, visit www.icsolutions.com.
Inmates being brought to the jail will be subject to more intense medical screening questions. All in-house jail programs conducted by outside volunteers have been suspended.
All changes are in place until at least April 10.