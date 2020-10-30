Clinton business owner on new COVID restrictions: 'How are we supposed to live?'

CLINTON — Lance Schmid, owner of Stone’s End in Clinton, a bar and grill, said 75% of restaurants and bars are small businesses.
“What are we supposed to do with our employees? How are we supposed to pay rent? How are we supposed to live?”
He was reacting to news Friday that DeWitt County and surrounding areas would come under tighter restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining and bar service, as the coronavirus continues its resurgence across Illinois.
The 21-county region, which shares a long stretch of the Indiana border, saw its seven-day rolling positivity rate on coronavirus tests hit 8.6% on Tuesday, exceeding the state-established threshold of 8% for the third straight day and triggering the reopening rollback The restrictions, which go into effect Monday, also include a 25-person cap on gatherings, down from 50.
“If government is going to come in and shut down a legal business, they should be prepared to write that business a check while they are shut down,” Schmid said.
Schmid noted the argument that contact tracing has traced some COVID-19 cases to restaurants and bars. But he said stores like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Menards, Target and Lowe’s have been able to remain open because they are deemed essential businesses and questioned how many COVID cases could be traced to those retailers.
“I don’t know how they can point a finger (at restaurants and bars) and say ‘This is where the problem is,’” Schmid said.
Asked whether he will serve patrons outdoors beginning Monday, Schmid said “Who in their right mind will go outside in 47-degree weather and eat?...That makes no sense to me.”
“If you don’t feel safe going out, don’t go out, stay home. It should be a choice … If you want to go out and eat, you should be able to go out and eat. If you want to go out and drink, you should be able to go out and drink. And if you want to stay home, you should stay home.”
The region that includes McLean County is the only one not being subjected to restrictions.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
