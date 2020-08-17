Clinton park to get facelift, eventual restoration

CLINTON — The large playground in a Clinton park will be renovated and eventually rebuilt, said Public Health and Safety Commissioner Danny Ballenger.
The Ultimate Play Space was built in Kiwanis Park on Clinton’s east side in October 2003, after a two-year, $83,000 fundraising campaign. Officials estimated about 1,000 people helped with the effort, which included a week-long community build after the materials arrived.
But earlier this month, Ballenger was made aware that it was becoming unsafe after a parent complained their child fell and was injured.
“I went down to take a look at it and found rotten posts and stuff that was dilapidated,” Ballenger said. “It made me wonder that if this stuff was bad, how much other stuff in the ground was bad, as well.”
Ballenger told the council the playground should be demolished and the city should consider other options.
“But after that, I heard from a lot of people who said they wanted to save it,” he added.
Ballenger did as well, and when the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce said $2,300 remained in a fund dedicated to the Ultimate Play Space, Ballenger said that those funds could be used for materials that would save the park for about four to five years. During that time, he added, officials could make plans for a full-scale restoration.
Marian Brisard, the director of the chamber, was among those hoping to save the park, and was one of the volunteers that helped make the park a reality 17 years ago.
“The chamber was initially in charge of the funds in 2003, but we have held some smaller fundraisers such as duck derbies and so we had a little bit of money for a situation like this,” she said.
Ballenger said that he has gone to the site, removed some trees and made some repairs. City employees have also worked on the city-owned park and members of the Clinton Fire Department have also assisted. There may be opportunities for local volunteers in the future.
Brisard said she believes, that if asked, community members will once again help out, just as they did when the park was built.
“It truly was a community effort,” she said. “There were families out there. They were painting, helping with the construction. It was something special. So much heart and soul goes into a project like this.”
Ballenger said he doesn’t have any idea how much money is needed for a full restoration project, but he said he believes the time has come for a park district to help fund the parks in Clinton.
Creation of a park district would require a public referendum.
“I have six city parks and I don’t have a big budget for that, and when you have to split the money up between six of them, it doesn’t go very far,” he said. “Everyone wants nice parks and this is their opportunity to step up and help us. We should give everyone an opportunity to either vote for it or vote it down.”
