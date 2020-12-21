 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clinton Power Station employee group raises more than $230,000
0 comments
editor's pick

Clinton Power Station employee group raises more than $230,000

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Clinton Power Station group raises $230,000

CLINTON — The Employee Giving Campaign at Exelon Generation’s Clinton Power Station raised more than $230,000 in pledges for 209 charities this year. Organizations supported include Neighborhood Care Center in Clinton, Clinton AMVETs, American Legion Post 103, Big Brothers Big Sisters, DeWitt County Museum and the Clinton YMCA. For every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to the local United Way.

Clinton Power Station employees also supported the community with their time by volunteering nearly 850 hours working with Central Illinois community organizations.

In all, communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work will receive more than $4.4 million, and through Nov. 30, employees had volunteered more than 24,000 hours with charitable organizations in their communities.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Explore trends in winter clothing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News