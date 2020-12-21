Clinton Power Station employee group raises more than $230,000

Clinton Power Station group raises $230,000

CLINTON — The Employee Giving Campaign at Exelon Generation’s Clinton Power Station raised more than $230,000 in pledges for 209 charities this year. Organizations supported include Neighborhood Care Center in Clinton, Clinton AMVETs, American Legion Post 103, Big Brothers Big Sisters, DeWitt County Museum and the Clinton YMCA. For every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to the local United Way.

Clinton Power Station employees also supported the community with their time by volunteering nearly 850 hours working with Central Illinois community organizations.

In all, communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work will receive more than $4.4 million, and through Nov. 30, employees had volunteered more than 24,000 hours with charitable organizations in their communities.

Submit items to newsroom@pantagraph.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0