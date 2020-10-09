Clinton wind farm manufacturer to lay off 148 in November

CLINTON — A Clinton wind tower manufacturing plant will be permanently laying off 148 employees next month. Employees of Arcosa Wind Towers, formerly Trinity Towers, have been notified in about the upcoming shutdown, effective Nov. 16.

Representatives of the plant could not be reached for comment, but the shutdown was verified on The Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) website, which requires applicable employers to provide advanced notification of a plant closure or mass layoff.

Messages left at the corporate headquarters in Dallas were not returned.

The Clinton facility began its operations in 2007, employing between 100 and 150 people.