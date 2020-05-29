Clinton youth center prepares to re-open

“It’s been a really great place to lean on your community and have a place to get together when we need someone to lean on, and someone needs somebody else to lean on,” Olivia said.

“The Vault is a safe place where the kids can go and be themselves,” Ethan adds. “You make new friends. Our school is fairly big and so you make new friends that you might not normally see at school. It is a loving place to go to and takes anyone with open arms.”

Witzke, a former secondary school teacher and social worker from Michigan, has what she describes as a “natural passion to foster each teen’s sense of value, purpose and being loved.” When she and her family moved to Clinton in 2003, she noticed the lack of opportunities and support for teens.