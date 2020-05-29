Clinton youth center prepares to re-open

CLINTON — Ethan Aughenbaugh and Olivia Earl both remember The Vault before it was The Vault.
“I was there even before we had a building,” said Ethan, who, like Olivia, graduated earlier this month from Clinton Community High School. “But I helped create a website for The Vault and have always enjoyed helping out.”
Both are among several student leaders who have kept the concept of a Clinton-based teen center, which opened in the fall of 2018, a place for DeWitt County youth to connect. The shelter-in-place order in March effectively, but temporarily, closed the doors for The Vault, located on the downtown square.
“It was so hard at first,” Olivia said. “We were trying to come up with tons of ideas to try and help our community, even though we can’t see them.”
The student leaders and adult leaders, such as founder and program director Michelle Witzke, routinely called on the 423 youth who had previously registered with The Vault. In addition to calls and texts, they tried to keep students involved with online jokes, stories, messages and contests.
“The first couple of weeks during the pandemic, we were calling other students and finding out how they are doing during this time and letting them know they are still loved,” Olivia said. “That was a great experience for me and talking with their parents, too. It has taken a lot out of them as well, being home and helping with homework and things.”
The facility will reopen to youth starting Monday.
“We are eligible to re-open as a social service agency that provides important assistance such as crisis resources, free and reduced food for our community (specifically for low-income individuals), free tutoring/mentoring, and always providing a safe space to support and encourage mental wellness,” Witzke said.
Executive Director Tammy Wilson calls the shutdown a “challenging time.”
“This has involved revising our budget and coming up with creative ways to stay connected to our Vault students,” she said. “Since our fundraising efforts had to stop when COVID hit, we have been busy writing grants to secure much-needed funds while brainstorming some exciting new revenue-generating ideas for the summer and fall.”
Since its opening, The Vault has been a place for DeWitt County teens to meet and, when necessary, support each other in times of crisis. The Vault, and a team of student and adult leaders, provide support and counseling for students in need.
“It’s been a really great place to lean on your community and have a place to get together when we need someone to lean on, and someone needs somebody else to lean on,” Olivia said.
“The Vault is a safe place where the kids can go and be themselves,” Ethan adds. “You make new friends. Our school is fairly big and so you make new friends that you might not normally see at school. It is a loving place to go to and takes anyone with open arms.”
Witzke, a former secondary school teacher and social worker from Michigan, has what she describes as a “natural passion to foster each teen’s sense of value, purpose and being loved.” When she and her family moved to Clinton in 2003, she noticed the lack of opportunities and support for teens.
In 2016, after years of research and reaching out to teens, she raised funds and created a nonprofit, leading to the purchase of a building on the Square.
“Michelle came to me with just pieces of papers in notebooks and asked if I would like to help and so that is basically what we started with,” Olivia said. “It means a whole lot to watch her dream come true. I thanked her for allowing me to be involved and watching her dream come true and letting me enter college on that note. It was so inspiring.”
