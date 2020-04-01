Coalition pushes aid for Bloomington-Normal's marginalized people amid COVID-19 crisis

BLOOMINGTON — Sandra Rosales' life is in limbo.

A former server at The Farmhouse Diner in Bloomington and aspiring small-business owner, her life has been placed on hold for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While working a second job to jump-start her sewing business, which she hopes to bring to farmers markets, Rosales lost her job when The Farmhouse Diner closed temporarily due to the virus.

And, living as an undocumented immigrant in America, Rosales said her situation has not changed, despite the stimulus package President Donald Trump signed into law Friday.

“I pay my taxes year after year, I do not get any kind of help from government, I am a responsible citizen, but still that doesn’t matter at this moment, because only American citizens qualify to get help,” Rosales, a member of the grass-roots organization Illinois People's Action, said during a meeting Wednesday night.