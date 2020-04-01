Coalition pushes aid for Bloomington-Normal's marginalized people amid COVID-19 crisis

BLOOMINGTON — Sandra Rosales' life is in limbo.
A former server at The Farmhouse Diner in Bloomington and aspiring small-business owner, her life has been placed on hold for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While working a second job to jump-start her sewing business, which she hopes to bring to farmers markets, Rosales lost her job when The Farmhouse Diner closed temporarily due to the virus.
And, living as an undocumented immigrant in America, Rosales said her situation has not changed, despite the stimulus package President Donald Trump signed into law Friday.
“I pay my taxes year after year, I do not get any kind of help from government, I am a responsible citizen, but still that doesn’t matter at this moment, because only American citizens qualify to get help,” Rosales, a member of the grass-roots organization Illinois People's Action, said during a meeting Wednesday night.
“The future is uncertain, not just for me, but for everybody. There are many hard working who won’t be able to get any help to stay on our feet. After all this passes, it will be a lot harder for all of us to get back up.”
Rosales told her story as a panelist during a virtual call-to-action meeting hosted by Illinois People's Action, Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal and the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America.
It was the third virtual meeting held by the organizations to address the growing pandemic.
The meeting addressed several concerns identified within the community, such as providing direct aid to Bloomington-Normal residents, providing adequate housing and "decarceration," a term for releasing inmates, at McLean County jail inmates.
Panelists with several organizations spoke briefly about pushing for local government to address housing, shelter, direct aid and decarceration.
Panelist Olivia Butts, with Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal, discussed decarceration. Butts focused on the McLean County jail after referencing a COVID-19 outbreak at the Cook County jail in which more than 100 inmates tested positive for the virus.
Butts called on people to focus on calling the state's attorney and local judges' office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday to push for decarceration.
Panelists Dawn Dannebring-Carlson of Illinois People's Action and Neal Iden with National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Central Illinois spoke about housing insecurity and inadequate housing for homeless people, who may be living in tight quarters and unable to practice social distancing in shelters.
Dannebring-Carlson said they are focusing on working with Bloomington and Normal city governments to open the Marriott Hotel and the Hyatt Hotel in Normal and the Best Western Plus in Bloomington to house people during the pandemic.
The organization is proposing one hotel house homeless and housing insecure individuals, and one house mildly ill people who tested positive for the coronavirus but who do not need hospitalization in order to protect family members during the self-isolation period.
In addition to meeting the housing needs, the organizers are asking local governments to provide direct financial aid to those who need it. The direct aid would help people who fall between the cracks, such as Rosales, who does not qualify for aid from the federal government.
"We need local government to make it an urgent priority to prioritize spending that meets our communities needs," said Rachel Shively, with Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America.
The sponsoring groups will continue having virtual meetings to address community needs. The organizations have finalized a list of demands and are encouraging people to speak with local elected officials.
More information on future meetings is available on Illinois People's Action's Facebook page.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
