COATES: Help us rank the top local stories of 2020

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fair to say that ​2020 is not a year any of us want to relive. Still, that doesn't mean there haven't been remarkable stories of courage, resilience and innovation.

We'll be looking at those examples starting next week in The Pantagraph. We're counting down our top 10 Bloomington-Normal-area stories of the year.

The goal is look back on local issues and developments of the past 12 months, ending with the Newsmaker of the Year — a figure who has had the most substantial impact of 2020.

We're always seeking feedback, so if you have an idea about what stories should make the cut and who should be our newsmaker, email me at ccoates@pantagraph.com.

Our countdown starts Dec. 20 and finishes with the newsmaker on Dec. 27.

Stay tuned.

Watch now: Pantagraph editor Chris Coates talks about how your support makes a difference Becoming a Pantagraph member supports our mission of providing crucial news and information to our community. Help us tell your story. Here's how.

Wanted: Community columnists

While we're talking about feedback, I also want to plug a writing opportunity for community members interested in writing semi-regular columns.

We're looking to diversify our opinion page and get more local voices. The goal is to have a community dialogue and ultimately better understand one another.