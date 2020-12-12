COATES: Help us rank the top local stories of 2020

Fair to say that 2020 is not a year any of us want to relive. Still, that doesn't mean there haven't been remarkable stories of courage, resilience and innovation.
We'll be looking at those examples starting next week in The Pantagraph. We're counting down our top 10 Bloomington-Normal-area stories of the year.
The goal is look back on local issues and developments of the past 12 months, ending with the Newsmaker of the Year — a figure who has had the most substantial impact of 2020.
We're always seeking feedback, so if you have an idea about what stories should make the cut and who should be our newsmaker, email me at ccoates@pantagraph.com.
Our countdown starts Dec. 20 and finishes with the newsmaker on Dec. 27.
Stay tuned.
Wanted: Community columnists
While we're talking about feedback, I also want to plug a writing opportunity for community members interested in writing semi-regular columns.
We're looking to diversify our opinion page and get more local voices. The goal is to have a community dialogue and ultimately better understand one another.
This is an unpaid writing opportunity and topics have to be of local interest. If you're looking to contribute, send me a note and let's talk: ccoates@pantagraph.com.
Wanted: Digital subscribers
Finally, I want to sneak in a quick plug for our digital subscriptions. They make great holiday gifts and start at $5 for five months. Learn more at pantagraph.com/members/join.
5 positive stories from Bloomington-Normal schools in 2020
In 2020, local school districts were hit with many challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's a quick look at five stories of local schools giving us a reason to smile even when it's hard.
The pandemic dashed traditional graduation plans but gave some schools the chance to be creative in celebrating their students.
Retiring teachers were sent off with surprise parades instead of the usual hugs this spring.
McLean County Unit 5 has distributed more than 100K meals to families since school closure for COVID-19 pandemic
An unexpected milestone, Unit 5 distributed more than 100k meals to local families within two months of schools closing for COVID.
Bent Elementary teachers filled sidewalks with chalked messages for students to "hopefully lift their spirits."
Bloomington-Normal schools began to reopen in October and students were welcomed in by excited teachers and staff.
