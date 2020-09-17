Coates, Pantagraph staff recognized with statewide journalism awards

Chris Coates, who leads The Pantagraph as Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises, on Thursday was named the 2019 Editor of the Year by the Illinois Press Association.
Additionally, The Pantagraph staff was recognized with seven honors from the organization:
FIRST PLACE
- Feature photo, Lewis Marien, for "Soundcheck"
SECOND PLACE
- Localized national story, Paul Swiech for "Blaming mental illness for violence 'dangerous'"
THIRD PLACE
- Sports column, Randy Kindred, for columns including "Mother Nature rules, but Illinois State football wins on a soggy homecoming," "Sign from above leads Jim Collins back to high school baseball" and "Blake Cowden, a leader in life, and now in spirit"
- Photo series, David Proeber, "Freedom after 27 years behind bars"
FOURTH PLACE
- Overall General Excellence, Division E
- Government beat reporting, Kelsey Watznauer for features on digital learning
- Photo series, David Proeber, "Diesel Dick's fire"
"This is a deeply talented staff. These awards reflect their commitment to community journalism and telling our stories," Coates said.
This is the first year the Editor of the Year award has been issued by Illinois Press Association, which recognizes outstanding journalism with awards that are typically presented during its convention each spring. This year's event was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"There are a number of great editors in Illinois, so I'm sure it was difficult to select an inaugural Editor of the Year, but Chris is a fantastic choice," said Jeff Rogers, director of the Illinois Press Foundation. "He works as hard, as smart, and as well as any editor I've ever seen. He leads great newsrooms and outstanding newspapers.
"He's also been a great friend of the Illinois Press Association. So, congratulations to Chris, and his team of editors, reporters and photographers that do such outstanding work!"
As Central Illinois Editor for Lee Enterprises, Coates oversees The Pantagraph, Herald & Review, Journal Gazette-Times Courier and Woodford County Journal. A Trenton, Michigan, native, he also worked in California, Iowa and Delaware after graduating from Columbia College Chicago.
"Chris is a dynamic news leader who understands how to think on his feet in the changing world of print and digital journalism," said Marc Chase, Midwest regional editor for Lee Enterprises. "But more importantly, he realizes local relevance still rules the day for news coverage. I’m proud to have him in a prominent role in our Midwestern news team."
Barry Winterland, general manager for Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois properties, said: "Chris maintains a relentless commitment to strong journalism, creative storytelling and community engagement. His passion and dedication are obvious to others and inspiring to his staff, and are chief among the reasons he is so deserving of this recognition."
Coates said he was honored by the recognition and to work with a dedicated team of journalists each day in the Central Illinois newsrooms.
"Illinois is full of passionate journalists, so this is quite an honor," he said. "And it says something about the staff we have. This is a team sport. They're doing the hard work every day. They're being recognized, too."
Discovering Lincoln: Abraham Lincoln markers in Central Illinois
Governor's Mansion
David Davis Mansion
Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site
Lincoln-Herndon Law Offices
Lincoln Home National Historic Site
Mary Lincoln at Bellevue Place
Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site
The Lincoln Family Church
Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site
Fithian House
Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park
Postville Courthouse State Historic Site
Old State Capitol State Historic Site
The Lincoln Depot
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.