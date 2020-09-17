Coates, Pantagraph staff recognized with statewide journalism awards

As Central Illinois Editor for Lee Enterprises, Coates oversees The Pantagraph, Herald & Review, Journal Gazette-Times Courier and Woodford County Journal. A Trenton, Michigan, native, he also worked in California, Iowa and Delaware after graduating from Columbia College Chicago.

"Chris is a dynamic news leader who understands how to think on his feet in the changing world of print and digital journalism," said Marc Chase, Midwest regional editor for Lee Enterprises. "But more importantly, he realizes local relevance still rules the day for news coverage. I’m proud to have him in a prominent role in our Midwestern news team."

Barry Winterland, general manager for Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois properties, said: "Chris maintains a relentless commitment to strong journalism, creative storytelling and community engagement. His passion and dedication are obvious to others and inspiring to his staff, and are chief among the reasons he is so deserving of this recognition."

Coates said he was honored by the recognition and to work with a dedicated team of journalists each day in the Central Illinois newsrooms.