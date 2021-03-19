COATES: Rediscovering the joys of life, and spring. Achoo!

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My nose sensed it a while ago.

That sharp itch, then the lingering discomfort.

And the deterioration and dramatic, watery eyes.

Ah, familiar, hazardous, awful allergies.

We meet again.

(Sniff-sniff.)

The only conclusion: Spring must be coming.

Sure enough, I enter this first day of spring with mixed emotions. There's discomfort, of course. But also the encouraging sign that the ceremonial hands of time haven't stopped — the sight of svelte​ green buds popping through the grass in the yard, heroically creeping past dead leaves and everything else left from last fall toward that relentlessly burning yellow dwarf ball of gas out there 864,000 or so miles away.

It is a miracle — a rhythm of nature and time entirely oblivious to our past year of masks and social distancing.

The blossoms survive despite the tu​rbulence, little internal engines cranking away.

And so do we.

We are certainly an altered species after this past year of tests.