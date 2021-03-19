COATES: Rediscovering the joys of life, and spring. Achoo!

My nose sensed it a while ago.
That sharp itch, then the lingering discomfort.
And the deterioration and dramatic, watery eyes.
Ah, familiar, hazardous, awful allergies.
We meet again.
(Sniff-sniff.)
The only conclusion: Spring must be coming.
Sure enough, I enter this first day of spring with mixed emotions. There's discomfort, of course. But also the encouraging sign that the ceremonial hands of time haven't stopped — the sight of svelte green buds popping through the grass in the yard, heroically creeping past dead leaves and everything else left from last fall toward that relentlessly burning yellow dwarf ball of gas out there 864,000 or so miles away.
It is a miracle — a rhythm of nature and time entirely oblivious to our past year of masks and social distancing.
The blossoms survive despite the turbulence, little internal engines cranking away.
And so do we.
We are certainly an altered species after this past year of tests.
Tougher-minded.
Weathered.
Wiser.
So much wiser.
Wiser to what could be snuffed out by a virus measured in microns.
I never thought I would miss seeing a grocery clerk's face or a city council debate in real life.
Or a baseball game without cardboard cutouts.
Or a newsroom with co-workers.
Or a conversation not over Zoom.
I never thought I would miss the smell of a doughnut store or a dive bar.
Or the sound of live music or summer festivals.
Or of a pool party.
I sure look forward to rediscovering all of those.
I took them for granted.
And so maybe that's the silver lining of all this: We get to rediscover the joys of life. Reentering normalcy means we get to experience an unparalleled appreciation of what was almost lost, a kind of reverse shutdown replaced with reclaiming our joys.
We get to resume the human experience, bit by bit.
I sure hope it happens fast.
For now, happy first day of spring.
Now, please pass the tissues.
Summer will be here before we know it.
