Colton Underwood, former Illinois State University football player and 'Bachelor' star, has coronavirus

Colton Underwood, a former Illinois State University football player and Washington High School graduate, has joined the growing group of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus, The Associated Press reported over the weekend.

Talk-show host Andy Cohen has also tested positive for coronavirus, it was reported.

Underwood posted a video on his social media pages saying he has been following all social distancing rules for a week, but tested positive on Friday.

The 28-year-old former ISU tight end who appeared as "The Bachelor" in 2019, says he began having symptoms, primarily exhaustion, a few days ago.

"The main thing is I can't even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I'm exhausted," he said.

Underwood says he is recovering and self-isolating at his girlfriend's family home in Huntington Beach, California.

An ISU graduate, Underwood tried out briefly for a handful of NFL teams before his professional football career ended in 2016.