Comcast, AT&T and others easing broadband for at home workers

Broadband companies are making it easier and cheaper to work at home in the COVID-19 era.

Cable giant Comcast said it has increased the speeds and lowered the cost of its entry-level Internet Essentials’ low-income internet service, effective Monday, offering 60 days of free service, to qualified low-income households, which is normally $9.95 monthly.

Additionally, Comcast is boosting internet speeds for the service to 25/3 megabits per second, from 15/2 Mbps. “In this way, we will ensure that Internet Essentials customers will be able to use their Internet service for all their increased needs as a result of this health crisis,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, to all the home workers worried about data overages from their personal, monthly plans, AT&T said it would suspend them. Going over the cap could result in additional fees of $10 for every 50GB over the limit, as indicated in AT&T’s website.

In response, broadband providers Verizon and Frontier noted that they don’t have data caps. Verizon’s Howard Waterman confirmed to USA TODAY that “this is another competitive advantage we offer customers.”