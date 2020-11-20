Coming Friday: The Pantagraph Readers' Choice Award section

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

And the winners are ...

Today's Pantagraph unveils recipients of our annual Readers' Choice Award, a showcase of what's great in the region.

This was a very crowded field, with well over 52,000 nominations in 182 categories — everything from Best Wine Selection to Best Health Club. This year, we added several categories of various interests, including Best Chiropractic Office, Best Dental Office and Best Egg Roll.

For all of our entries, nominations were accepted and our readers voted online earlier this fall in the areas of "Shopping," "Eat, Drink and Play," and "Services, People and Medical."

And boy, did our readers share their thoughts. When the dust settled, a total of 108,564 votes were cast.

There were some upsets and the return of favorites. We're proud to highlight all of them.

Thanks to everyone who took part in this year's contest. We hope you enjoy the 40-page section.

If you have an idea about what we feature next time, we're always looking for feedback. I'm at chris.coates@lee.net.