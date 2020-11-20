 Skip to main content
Coming Friday: The Pantagraph Readers' Choice Award section
SPECIAL SECTION

Coming Friday: The Pantagraph Readers' Choice Award section

Readers Choice cover

And the winners are ...

Today's Pantagraph unveils recipients of our annual Readers' Choice Award, a showcase of what's great in the region.

This was a very crowded field, with well over 52,000 nominations in 182 categories — everything from Best Wine Selection to Best Health Club. This year, we added several categories of various interests, including Best Chiropractic Office, Best Dental Office and Best Egg Roll.

For all of our entries, nominations were accepted and our readers voted online earlier this fall in the areas of "Shopping," "Eat, Drink and Play," and "Services, People and Medical."

And boy, did our readers share their thoughts. When the dust settled, a total of 108,564 votes were cast. 

Pantagraph digital subscriptions start at $3. Support our work. Learn more.

There were some upsets and the return of favorites. We're proud to highlight all of them.

Thanks to everyone who took part in this year's contest. We hope you enjoy the 40-page section. 

If you have an idea about what we feature next time, we're always looking for feedback. I'm at chris.coates@lee.net.

Not a subscriber? Here's how to join us. 

...

Speaking of readers, I wanted to plug two important offers from our office.

We've recently launched a new Home & Garden newsletter with holiday decorating ideas. It's one of more than two dozen newsletters we offer, from "Afternoon Headlines" and "College Sports" to "Puzzles & Games" and our "Weekly Best Of" feature. You also can get breaking news alerts. All are sent right to your email inbox.

Learn more at pantagraph.com/newsletters/

Secondly, we also have a new digital subscription offer. It's $5 for 20 weeks and can purchased as a gift for the holidays. They get the news and you support local journalism. A win-win.

Check out go.herald-review.com/holidaysub5

Thanks for reading.

 

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. 

