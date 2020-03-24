Coming home! Bloomington couple returns from cruise-related quarantine

BLOOMINGTON — “We are on our way HOME!!!!”
Those were the words Bloomington resident Barb May posted on social media Tuesday morning as she and her husband Jordan were finally cleared to leave Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. The two have spent most of this month under quarantine after being on a cruise ship infected with the coronavirus.
“Yesterday at our town meeting call, we were told our quarantine had been rescinded, meaning we were able to leave this morning if we had someone to pick us up or we could rent a car,” she said. “We were told we aren’t able to take any commercial transportation.”
The Mays were passengers on the Grand Princess for a two-week cruise from San Francisco to Hawaii when officials discovered that a 71-year-old California man who had been on the ship previously had died of coronavirus. The ship docked off the shore of California for several days and then several passengers, including the Mays, were transferred to air reserve bases.
More good news followed as the Centers for Disease Control called with news that both Mays had tested negative for COVID-19.
“We are FREE!,” she wrote. “The prisoners have been released!!!”
They still need to wear masks and self-quarantine through Wednesday.
“No problem there,” she said.
Tuesday morning, the couple were among 49 other Illinois passengers loaded in a bus and taken to an airport hanger in Atlanta to complete the final checkout.
“They had it decorated and everyone wished us well and said ‘goodbye,’” she said. “The next stop was the car rental at the airport and we drove in pouring-down rain.”
Since arriving at the base on March 15, the couple has struggled with their living quarters. In the beginning, food and communication were hurdles, but further into the stay, those conditions improved. Still, it wasn’t home.
The couple should arrive back in Bloomington Wednesday, she said.
"We might try to drive straight through," she said. "The weather isn't too good. It's raining and foggy."
But she is anxious to get home, knowing that the couple has friends and family waiting to know they are back at home.
“Thank you everyone for supporting us through this nightmare,” Barb said. “We really appreciated all the comments and encouragement. Can’t wait to be home.”
