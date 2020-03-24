Coming home! Bloomington couple returns from cruise-related quarantine

BLOOMINGTON — “We are on our way HOME!!!!”

Those were the words Bloomington resident Barb May posted on social media Tuesday morning as she and her husband Jordan were finally cleared to leave Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. The two have spent most of this month under quarantine after being on a cruise ship infected with the coronavirus.

“Yesterday at our town meeting call, we were told our quarantine had been rescinded, meaning we were able to leave this morning if we had someone to pick us up or we could rent a car,” she said. “We were told we aren’t able to take any commercial transportation.”