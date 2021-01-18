Community Arts Access grant applications sought

WASHBURN — The Sun Foundation, based in Washburn, is accepting Community Arts Access grant applications for schools, libraries, community artists and art groups from Bureau, Marshall, Stark and Woodford counties.

The grant request can be for virtual, in-person or remote public arts programs. For grant approval, hiring Illinois artists and reaching the underserved are vitally important. Each grant recipient will receive up to $1,000. Grantees are required to document and publicize the event and provide the Sun Foundation with end of project reports.