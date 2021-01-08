Community Cancer Center Foundation merges with Carle Center for Philanthropy

NORMAL — As part of the merger with Carle Health, the Community Cancer Center Foundation in Normal integrated with the Carle Center for Philanthropy on Jan. 1.

All donations, funds and assets designated for programs and services at the Carle Cancer Institute Normal will continue to support purposes identified by donors.

The Community Cancer Center Foundation started as a support to the cancer center in Normal when it opened in the late 1990s. Carle Health’s acquisition of the Community Cancer Center in October 2020 resulted in a name change to Carle Cancer Institute Normal. Carle Cancer Center of Philanthropy, founded in 1977, supports the mission of Carle Health.

“We are excited to partner with Carle Center for Philanthropy and continue the passion and gratitude of donors supporting services at the Carle Cancer institute Normal,” said Joe Prosser, director of Carle Cancer Institute Normal.