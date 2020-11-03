Congressional incumbents hold early leads in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — With only a small percentage of precincts reporting, the closely watched 13th Congressional District race between incumbent Rodney Davis and challenger Betsy Dirksen-Londrigan was too close to call Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Republican incumbent U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood and Adam Kinzinger were holding strong leads in early returns.
With 172 of 602 precincts reporting as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Davis, a Republican from Taylorville who is seeking his fifth term in Congress, had 51,415 votes, while Londrigan had 46,187. The swing district is receiving national attention.
The rematch is Londrigan's second attempt to flip the seat two years after she came within a percentage point of Davis in the 2018 election.
The two have long debated over health care, and the topic was a sticking point in debates last month.
LaHood-Petrilli
LaHood held an early lead over challenger George Petrilli, 102,572 to 45,158 with 318 of 765 precincts reporting.
The 18th District covers portions of central and western Illinois, including Woodford and parts of McLean and Tazewell counties.
LaHood won a special election to the U.S. House in September 2015 and won general elections in 2016 and 2018. In seeking a third full term, LaHood said he wanted to “build on what we’ve been able to accomplish” in the last five years.
Petrilli said he ran against LaHood because problems are not being addressed. He described himself as a “very pragmatic” person who believes “good public policy transcends party.”
Kinzinger-Brzozowski
Jobs and health care were key issues in the 16th District, which includes all or parts of 14 counties, including Livingston, LaSalle and Iroquois counties.
With 138 of 652 precincts reporting, Kinzinger led Dani Brzozowski 56,750 to 32,844.
Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, and Brzozowski of LaSalle agreed on the need for an infrastructure bill to create jobs and to repair and improve infrastructure.
Kinzinger emphasized the need to find new trade markets and bring back essential industries that manufacture such things as personal protective equipment.
Brzozowski called for the repeal of the Taft-Hartley Act, which she said has weakened the ability of unions to negotiate higher wages.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.