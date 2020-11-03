Congressional incumbents hold early leads in Central Illinois

LaHood won a special election to the U.S. House in September 2015 and won general elections in 2016 and 2018. In seeking a third full term, LaHood said he wanted to “build on what we’ve been able to accomplish” in the last five years.

Petrilli said he ran against LaHood because problems are not being addressed. He described himself as a “very pragmatic” person who believes “good public policy transcends party.”

Kinzinger-Brzozowski

Jobs and health care were key issues in the 16th District, which includes all or parts of 14 counties, including Livingston, LaSalle and Iroquois counties.

With 138 of 652 precincts reporting, Kinzinger led Dani Brzozowski 56,750 to 32,844.

Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, and Brzozowski of LaSalle agreed on the need for an infrastructure bill to create jobs and to repair and improve infrastructure.