Congressmen: Bloomington testing site remains open through May

BLOOMINGTON – The drive-through testing site at the McLean County Farigrounds will stay open through the end of May under federal guidance, two Central Illinois congressmen said Thursday.

Republicans Darin LaHood of Dunlap and Rodney Davis of Taylorville made the statements after a tour of the testing site, which opened several weeks ago. As of Wednesday, some 1,200 people had been tested for coronavirus.

The site is open to any Illinois resident who meets certain health or professional guidelines.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

