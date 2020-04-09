Congressmen: Bloomington testing site remains open through May
0 comments

Congressmen: Bloomington testing site remains open through May

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus

 

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

BLOOMINGTON – The drive-through testing site at the McLean County Farigrounds will stay open through the end of May under federal guidance, two Central Illinois congressmen said Thursday.

Republicans Darin LaHood of Dunlap and Rodney Davis of Taylorville made the statements after a tour of the testing site, which opened several weeks ago. As of Wednesday, some 1,200 people had been tested for coronavirus.

The site is open to any Illinois resident who meets certain health or professional guidelines.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News