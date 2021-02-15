 Skip to main content
Connect Transit announces service delays due to winter weather
Connect Transit announces service delays due to winter weather

A Connect Transit bus approaches a bus stop on Landmark Drive in Normal in November. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
0:06 Watch now: Snowy conditions in Bloomington

NORMAL — Connect Transit will delay Tuesday service by two hours due to poor road conditions and winter weather.

Connect Transit is giving additional time for city and town employees to begin snow removal Tuesday morning and "due to deteriorating road conditions and the potential for drifting snow," according to a Connect Transit announcement.

Connect Transit operations is expecting to begin service between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday, but times are subject to chance, said Jeff Holtke, Marketing and Business Development Manager.

People can keep up with changes in routes and service hours at rideconnecttransit.com and through all Connect Transit social media channels, which will post the latest information.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

