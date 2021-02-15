Connect Transit announces service delays due to winter weather

NORMAL — Connect Transit will delay Tuesday service by two hours due to poor road conditions and winter weather.
Connect Transit is giving additional time for city and town employees to begin snow removal Tuesday morning and "due to deteriorating road conditions and the potential for drifting snow," according to a Connect Transit announcement.
Winter Weather Service Delay – 2/16/2021
Due to deteriorating road conditions and the potential for drifting snow across Bloomington-Normal, Connect will delay the start of service on Tuesday, February 16th by two hours. This will allow additional time to begin snow cleanup. pic.twitter.com/vffpmaiMAM
Connect Transit operations is expecting to begin service between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday, but times are subject to chance, said Jeff Holtke, Marketing and Business Development Manager.
People can keep up with changes in routes and service hours at rideconnecttransit.com and through all Connect Transit social media channels, which will post the latest information.
