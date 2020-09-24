Connect Transit continues fare suspension to early November

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Connect Transit extended its suspension of fare collection until Nov. 9 for all fixed-route and Connect Mobility services.

The public transportation service stopped all fare collection in March to eliminate contact between bus riders and operators to prevent spread of COVID-19.

In addition to continuing the fare suspension, Connect Transit is operating a reduced service schedule for proper cleaning of facilities and buses, which are cleaned and sanitized each day and night.