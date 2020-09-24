 Skip to main content
Connect Transit continues fare suspension to early November
Connect Transit continues fare suspension to early November

072220-blm-loc-5connect

Passengers board a Connect Transit bus at West Front and North Madison streets in downtown Bloomington on July 21. 

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Connect Transit extended its suspension of fare collection until Nov. 9 for all fixed-route and Connect Mobility services.

The public transportation service stopped all fare collection in March to eliminate contact between bus riders and operators to prevent spread of COVID-19.

In addition to continuing the fare suspension, Connect Transit is operating a reduced service schedule for proper cleaning of facilities and buses, which are cleaned and sanitized each day and night.

Connect Transit recently joined the American Public Transportation Association's Health and Safety Commitments Program. The program is a pledge for public transportation systems to continue operating safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

