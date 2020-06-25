Connect Transit continues fare suspension until Aug. 2

NORMAL — Connect Transit will continue to suspend fares through Aug. 2 to limit potential spread of COVID-19.
The fare suspension includes fixed-route and Connect Mobility services.
Connect Transit will also lift the 10-passenger per coach limit Friday when Illinois enters the next phase of the Restore Illinois plan. People are encouraged to stay home if they are sick and to not travel with Connect Transit unless it is necessary.
In addition to lifting the passenger limitations, the Green and Lime express will return to full-service levels with rear boarding. In July, Connect Transit will install driver barriers on all buses and front door boarding will resume.
Passengers must wear face masks.
The customer service area of the bus service's administration building will reopen June 29. Customer service agents will continue taking phone calls.
In August Connect Transit will also launch "One Fare for All," which will bring ticket prices to $1.25 for single rides and $40 for monthly passes for fixed routes and connect mobility.
People can visit www.connect-transit.com or call (309)-828-9833 for more information on Connect Transit services.
