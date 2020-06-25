Connect Transit continues fare suspension until Aug. 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Connect Transit will continue to suspend fares through Aug. 2 to limit potential spread of COVID-19.

The fare suspension includes fixed-route and Connect Mobility services.

Connect Transit will also lift the 10-passenger per coach limit Friday when Illinois enters the next phase of the Restore Illinois plan. People are encouraged to stay home if they are sick and to not travel with Connect Transit unless it is necessary.

In addition to lifting the passenger limitations, the Green and Lime express will return to full-service levels with rear boarding. In July, Connect Transit will install driver barriers on all buses and front door boarding will resume.

Passengers must wear face masks.

The customer service area of the bus service's administration building will reopen June 29. Customer service agents will continue taking phone calls.