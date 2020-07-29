Connect Transit continues suspended fare collection until Sept. 8

NORMAL — Connect Transit is pushing off fare collection for another month because of coronavirus-related concerns.
The transit service continued a suspension of all fare collection for fixed-route and Connect Mobility services until Sept. 8.
In the meantime, Connect Transit will continue to operate on a reduced schedule for increased cleaning of buses and facilities. Passengers are still required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The service's board of trustees first suspended fare collection for all fixed-route and Connect Mobility services in March. It has lost around $340,000 in fare revenue through July, said Jeff Holtke, marketing and business development manager with Connect Transit.
He said the service has lost about $80,000 in fare revenue each month that fares have been suspended.
Connect Transit plans to use $9.1 million awarded through the Federal CARES act to replace fare revenue loss and other additional costs incurred during the pandemic.
Connect Transit estimates a loss of potentially half of its budgeted funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation. Funding through IDOT is allocated through a portion of the state's sales tax revenue and accounts for 60% of Connect Transit's budget.
