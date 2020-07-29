Connect Transit continues suspended fare collection until Sept. 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Connect Transit is pushing off fare collection for another month because of coronavirus-related concerns.

The transit service continued a suspension of all fare collection for fixed-route and Connect Mobility services until Sept. 8.

In the meantime, Connect Transit will continue to operate on a reduced schedule for increased cleaning of buses and facilities. Passengers are still required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The service's board of trustees first suspended fare collection for all fixed-route and Connect Mobility services in March. It has lost around $340,000 in fare revenue through July, said Jeff Holtke, marketing and business development manager with Connect Transit.

He said the service has lost about $80,000 in fare revenue each month that fares have been suspended.