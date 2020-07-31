Connect Transit general manager announces resignation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Connect Transit General Manager Isaac Thorne announced Friday his resignation effective Aug. 21.

He served as general manager with the transit service for three years and said he was leaving to "pursue another opportunity in the transit industry."

“It has been a pleasure to work with a forward-thinking board, lead an amazing team of employees, and provide the best service possible to customers," Thorne said in a statement Friday. "I am confident that the Connect Transit Board, staff, and employees will continue with the vision for a vibrant and customer-focused transit agency.”

Thorne started his career in the transit industry with Connect Transit in 2007, where he held several positions before he was hired as general manager in 2017.