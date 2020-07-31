Connect Transit general manager announces resignation

NORMAL — Connect Transit General Manager Isaac Thorne announced Friday his resignation effective Aug. 21.
He served as general manager with the transit service for three years and said he was leaving to "pursue another opportunity in the transit industry."
“It has been a pleasure to work with a forward-thinking board, lead an amazing team of employees, and provide the best service possible to customers," Thorne said in a statement Friday. "I am confident that the Connect Transit Board, staff, and employees will continue with the vision for a vibrant and customer-focused transit agency.”
Thorne started his career in the transit industry with Connect Transit in 2007, where he held several positions before he was hired as general manager in 2017.
Since serving as general manager, Thorne implemented several changes, such as initiating the Better Bus Stop Campaign, mobile ticketing and annual rider and customer satisfaction surveys.
He was also instrumental in securing state and federal funding, including $11.2 million in discretionary state and federal grants for battery electric buses, solar and electrical charging infrastructure, bus stop infrastructure and a new transportation center in downtown Bloomington.
“The Board of Trustees is appreciative of the work Isaac performed during his time as General Manager and as an employee at Connect," Connect Transit Board of Trustees Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said in a statement. "Under his leadership, the system’s ridership grew and broke records. His concern for our employees and customers was always top of mind."
