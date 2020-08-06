You have permission to edit this article.
Connect Transit gets $8 million federal grant for downtown Bloomington transfer center
DOWNTOWN BLOOMINGTON

Connect Transit gets $8 million federal grant for downtown Bloomington transfer center

A Connect Transit bus cruises down Alexander Road in southwest Bloomington on July 21. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit is being awarded an $8 million federal grant to help build a new transfer center in downtown Bloomington, officials said Thursday. 

The money comes from a competitive grant for buses and bus facilities from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration. Republican U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood, whose districts include parts of McLean County, announced the award in a joint statement. 

"This money gets us closer to the dream of a downtown transfer station in Bloomington," said Ryan Whitehouse, chairman of Connect Transit's Board of Trustees, in a statement.

The service previously estimated the cost of the long-discussed project as between $10 million and $14 million. Last year, the Connect Transit Board approved hiring the Farnsworth Group to perform a feasibility study for the project at a cost not to exceed $244,700.

The new station would replace the current on-street bus transfer area. It will serve 10 bus routes and 1,800 daily boardings, the transit service said in a statement. 

“The Downtown Transportation Center has been a key infrastructure project for many years. This project will greatly enhance our customers experience and improve the essential transit service we provide,” said Isaac Thorne, Connect Transit General Manager. 

Transit service officials praised Davis and LaHood for their support of the project. 

This story will be updated. 

