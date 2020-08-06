Connect Transit gets $8 million federal grant for downtown Bloomington transfer center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Connect Transit is being awarded an $8 million federal grant to help build a new transfer center in downtown Bloomington, officials said Thursday.

The money comes from a competitive grant for buses and bus facilities from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration. Republican U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood, whose districts include parts of McLean County, announced the award in a joint statement.

"This money gets us closer to the dream of a downtown transfer station in Bloomington," said Ryan Whitehouse, chairman of Connect Transit's Board of Trustees, in a statement.

The service previously estimated the cost of the long-discussed project as between $10 million and $14 million. Last year, the Connect Transit Board approved hiring the Farnsworth Group to perform a feasibility study for the project at a cost not to exceed $244,700.

The new station would replace the current on-street bus transfer area. It will serve 10 bus routes and 1,800 daily boardings, the transit service said in a statement.